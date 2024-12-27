DT HEALTH | Intermittent fasting not suitable for everyone

CHENNAI: Intermittent fasting is not a magic fix but a simple way to rethink how and when you eat. It is a booster one needs for better health. However, it is not for everyone. Intermittent fasting is just a way of regulating an individual’s eating patterns. Hence, it is not about restricting what you eat, but about when you eat.

During fasting, one refrains from consuming food (and sometimes drinks) for a certain number of hours.

Our body shifts its focus from digestion to repair and maintenance when we fast. Thereby the body gets the chance to repair and rest as it can rest from the constant digestion process.

Intermittent fasting comes in several forms, and the best way of fasting differs based on an individual’s goals and daily routine.

Dr Ashwin Karuppan, HOD & Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Chennai

One of the most popular methods is the 16/8 method, where you fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour window. This is a flexible approach that many find manageable. Another common plan is the 5/2 method, where you eat normally for five days and reduce calorie intake (around 500-600 calories) on the other two days.

Each method offers different benefits, but one should choose a plan that suits his/her lifestyle and is sustainable over time.

Intermittent fasting can help improve digestion and balance gut bacteria, aiding weight management. It supports fat loss by regulating metabolism and reducing calorie intake naturally and can enhance insulin response, thereby reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Intermittent fasting may decrease chronic inflammation, potentially lowering the risk of various diseases.

While this method can offer several health benefits, it is not suitable for everyone. Regular monitoring of health parameters, including blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and weight, is essential to assess the impact of intermittent fasting and make necessary adjustments.