DT Health: Human Papillomavirus contributes to infertility

CHENNAI: Human papillomavirus (HPV) is widely recognized for its association with cervical cancer and other types of cancer and the infection is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections.

Dr Sanjay Prakash J, Consultant Microsurgical Andrologist and Urologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology said that HPV is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) with over 200 strains. The most common way in which these infections are spread is by direct contact with the skin or mucous membranes, particularly through vaginal or anal intercourse.

"Most of the time, the infection is completely asymptomatic and is cleared by the immune system within 12–24 months without any clinical sequelae. When this does not occur, a persistent infection is settled, which is thought to be a prerequisite for developing potential neoplastic hyperproliferative lesions," said Dr Sanjay.

Research indicates that HPV can infect sperm cells, leading to decreased sperm count, abnormal movement, and DNA fragmentation. This damage can impair the sperm's ability to fertilize an egg, reducing fertility. Studies suggest that men with HPV-positive sperm may have poor fertilization rates, lower rates of embryo implantation, higher rates of miscarriage, and interfere with embryo development, all of which can complicate efforts to achieve pregnancy through ART and reduce success rates.

Dr Sanjay added that HPV infection can trigger an immune response in the male reproductive tract, leading to chronic inflammation which can negatively affect sperm production and quality, contributing to infertility. Experts emphasize on the need for increased awareness and screening among men, particularly those who are experiencing infertility.

Prophylactic vaccination is the most effective weapon for both men and women in the fight against HPV infection and associated diseases. Including HPV testing as part of the standard infertility evaluation for men could help identify cases where the virus may be playing a role.