DT Health: Here's a monsoon checklist to safeguard your child

CHENNAI: Dr S Balasubramanian, visiting consultant in Pediatric and Former Medical Director, Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital

The arrival of the monsoon season requires you to prepare a checklist of essential measures to protect children from a host of viruses that thrive during this season.

Flu vaccination

Flu viruses thrive in cold and humid weather, leading to increased transmission. Protecting children from the flu is important as recovery can take a week, or more in severe cases, disrupting their school routine and daily life. The annual flu vaccination can protect your children from 1-5 years, and take many worries out of your life.

Hygiene practices

Children need to be reminded to follow basic hygiene measures such as handwashing with soap and water, avoiding unnecessary touching of their nose and mouth and avoid being around sick people - specifically in crowded spaces. This helps prevent the spread of flu.

Water purifiers

During heavy rainfall, sewage systems may malfunction, leading to contamination of drinking water. This can spread diseases such as typhoid, cholera and jaundice (Hepatitis A and E). It is important to replace the filters of your water purifier before the monsoon.

Healthy meals

Avoid uncooked, outside food during the monsoon to protect your children from food-borne diseases such as typhoid and hepatitis A (jaundice). Thoroughly wash the fruit, salad and vegetables before using and serving them.

Protection from mosquitoes

Mosquitos that transmit diseases such as malaria and dengue breed in stagnant water and puddles. Using adequate protection measures such as mosquito nets, repellants and full-sleeved clothes can protect children from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases.