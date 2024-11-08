DT Health | Environmental, occupational, lifestyle factors contribute to male infertility, say experts

CHENNAI: According to The International Committee for Monitoring Assisted Reproductive Technology (ICMART) and the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 186 million people worldwide suffer from infertility, which is about 8 to 12 per cent of couples of childbearing age, with evidence of a decline in semen quality, and multiple studies have reported significant declines in sperm concentration, count, and motility in recent decades.

Dr Sanjay Prakash J, Consultant Microsurgical Andrologist & Urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology says that environmental, occupational and lifestyle factors are becoming the increasing causes of male infertility as well as negative impact on the success of assisted reproduction.

Doctors say that a sedentary lifestyle and obesity are associated with higher levels of oxidative stress which has been linked to impaired sperm function, reduced counts, apoptosis and sperm DNA fragmentation, hypogonadism, and erectile dysfunction, all linked to reduced fecundity.

"Tobacco smoke contains approximately 4,700 chemical compounds which are inhaled by smokers. The toxins from cigarette smoke can decrease sperm mitochondrial activity and damage chromatin structure and sperm DNA. Smoking causes vasoconstriction and testicular hypoxia. While excess alcohol consumption leads to partial or complete spermatogenic arrest. It also increases the pus cells in the semen, DNA damage to germ cells, and alters testosterone metabolism," says Dr Sanjay Prakash.

Abnormal work patterns also lead to hormonal imbalance, elevated stress hormones, reduced testosterone, and a state of oxidative stress impairing the overall sperm quality. An unhealthy high-calorie diet that has excessive unhealthy fats (saturated and trans-fat), high sugars, low nutritional value, fewer fibres and micronutrients leads to oxidative stress, development of diabetes, reduced testosterone and other hormones involved in sperm production leading to poor quality sperm production, testicular damage and subsequently infertility.

As awareness around these factors grows, preventive measures are recommended to address the ongoing decline in sperm quality worldwide. Doctors say that a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, stress management, adequate sleep, reduced exposure to toxins, and regular exercise can help avoid the risks.