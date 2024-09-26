DT Health| Early detection of prostate cancer is important: Doctors

CHENNAI: Prostate cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers among men, but with early detection, it is also one of the most treatable. Prostate cancer can develop silently, particularly in its early stages, when many men experience no symptoms at all. This makes routine screening even more critical, especially for men over the age of 50 or those with a family history of the disease.

Dr Mathisekaran Thangarasu, Consultant Urologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, says that early-stage prostate cancer may present subtle signs, often overlooked, such as frequent urination (especially at night), difficulty starting or stopping urination, weak or interrupted urine flow, and, in some cases, blood in the urine or semen.

Erectile dysfunction or discomfort in the pelvic area may also be warning signs. However, these symptoms are not exclusive to prostate cancer and may be linked to other conditions, like benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), which makes proper diagnosis crucial.

Doctors say that regular screenings are vital since symptoms might not appear until the cancer has progressed. Two key tests can help detect prostate cancer early: the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and the digital rectal exam (DRE).

"For men over 50, routine screenings are recommended, and those with a family history or higher risk should discuss beginning screenings earlier. Proactive health measures, including maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercise, and staying informed, can lower the risk of advanced prostate cancer."