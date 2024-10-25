DT Health: CTCA provides safe, non-invasive procedure to assess heart health

CHENNAI: Heart disease remains a leading cause of death globally, but with tools like CT Coronary Angiography (CTCA), we can change that narrative. Early detection is essential for preventing heart attacks and other complications, and CTCA provides a safe, non-invasive, and highly accurate method for assessing heart health.

CT Coronary Angiogram is a specialised scan that uses computed tomography (CT) to produce detailed, high-resolution 3D images of the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart.

This non-invasive procedure involves the injection of a contrast dye that highlights the arteries, allowing doctors to see any blockages, narrowing, or abnormalities in the heart’s blood vessels.

Dr Bavaharan, Head of Radiology at Neuberg Diagnostics says that early detection is key inpreventing heart attacks, strokes, and other complications associated with coronary artery disease.

CTCA allows us to catch potential problems long before symptoms arise, allowing patients to make lifestyle changes, start medications, or undergo procedures to reduce their risk.

He added that because CTCA is non-invasive, there are fewer risks compared to traditional angiography. There is no need for catheters or recovery time, and the procedure is quick, often taking less than 30 minutes. The high-resolution images obtained from CTCA allow for accurate assessment of the coronary arteries. This detailed imaging helps doctors identify blockages or narrowing with precision.

Doctors say that when coronary artery disease is detected early, treatment options are far moreeffective. Patients can be prescribed medications such as statins or blood pressure medications to manage cholesterol and reduce artery plaque.