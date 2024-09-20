DT Health: Binge-watching can be deadly: Experts

CHENNAI: With streaming services offering endless content at our fingertips, it’s easy to lose track of time and spend hours seated, engrossed in our screens. However, this seemingly harmless activity can have serious implications. Prolonged sitting during these marathons or long flights can increase your risk of a dangerous condition known as Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) is a condition where blood clots form in the deep veins of the legs, typically in the lower limbs. This usually occurs when blood flow is restricted or slowed down, which can happen during prolonged periods of inactivity, such as during long flights or extended periods of sitting, like during a binge-watching session.

Dr Arun Kalyanasundaram, Chief Cardiologist at Promed Hospital says that when we sit for long periods, especially in cramped spaces or without moving much, blood flow in the legs can become sluggish, which can lead to the formation of clots in the veins, leading to painful swelling, redness, and warmth in the affected leg.

“Pulmonary Embolism (PE) is a severe and potentially life-threatening complication that can occur if a blood clot from DVT breaks free and travels to the lungs. When a clot lodges in the pulmonary arteries, it obstructs blood flow to the lungs. This blockage can cause a range of symptoms, including sudden shortness of breath, chest pain, and coughing up blood,” he added.

Doctors say that PE is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention as it can lead to severe complications, including death.

The symptoms of PE may vary depending on the size of the clot and the extent of the blockage, but common signs include sudden shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing up blood.

If you experience any of these symptoms, it is crucial to seek emergency medical care immediately.

Doctors suggest to set a timer to remind yourself to stand up and stretch every 1-2 hours. Even a short walk or quick exercise can boost circulation. Drink plenty of water to keep your blood flowing smoothly and avoid dehydration. Engage in deep breathing exercises and practice exercises.