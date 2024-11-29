DT Health: Advanced robotic surgery saves 60-yr-old's kidneys

CHENNAI: The Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani recently treated a 60-year-old patient with a complex, life-threatening condition involving his native kidney and a transplanted kidney using advanced robotic surgery. The patient, who had previously undergone a renal transplant, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive ureteric tumour located near the transplanted kidney.

The medical team at Kauvery Hospital, led by Dr Aarthy P, a renowned urologist and transplant specialist, chose a robotic-assisted surgical method to minimize trauma and preserve the function of the transplanted organ.

The case was rare and challenging because of the location of the tumour - the native right kidney. The tumour was removed along with the affected ureter and lymph nodes in the robotic-assisted surgery while preserving the function of the transplanted kidney. The procedure was successful, and the patient's post-operative recovery was smooth.