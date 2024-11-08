DT Health | A guide to curbing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

CHENNAI: An AIIMS study indicates that Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease is significantly prevalent in India, affecting over a third of the population, with estimates of around 38 per cent. Fatty liver disease involves the buildup of excess fat in the liver and typically shows no symptoms in its early stages.

There are two primary forms: non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD).

AFLD is caused by heavy alcohol use, whereas NAFLD is linked to obesity, insulin resistance, high cholesterol, and an unhealthy diet. Left untreated, fatty liver disease can progress through several stages and end up in liver inflammation and damage. It can lead to scarring, cirrhosis and ultimately, liver failure.

Simple fatty liver disease is often asymptomatic. Early indicators, if present, may include upper right abdominal discomfort or fullness and persistent fatigue. However, symptoms frequently become apparent only with the progression to cirrhosis, which can develop as nausea, appetite loss, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, ascites (abdominal swelling), edema (swelling in extremities), and gastrointestinal bleeding.

Along with the symptoms mentioned, Individuals with diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or a prior history of liver disease should be evaluated for fatty liver. A simple screening method involves measuring waist circumference. A waist circumference exceeding 94 cm in males and 88 cm in females warrants further investigation.

The diagnosis typically involves an ultrasound scan and liver function tests. If these tests indicate fatty liver, a FibroScan may be recommended to assess the extent of liver damage. Grade 1 fatty liver often requires only lifestyle modifications such as dietary changes, reduced intake of carbohydrates and fats, weight management and regular exercise, while grade 2 and above may necessitate medication.