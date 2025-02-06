Don’t let your addiction take a toll on your family: Overcome it with the help of MIOT’s de-addiction experts

Addiction doesn’t only affect the individual struggling with it—it affects everyone around them, especially family members. Addiction is characterized by the inability to stop using a substance or engaging in a particular behaviour, even when it leads to psychological or physical harm. This disorder can manifest in many ways and affect people of all ages, from children to adults. If your loved one is dealing with an addiction, it’s crucial to take action and seek professional help to ensure that they don’t lose control of their life and relationships.





A Path to Recovery for Your Loved One

Watching a loved one, whether an adult, adolescent, or child, struggle with addiction is heart-breaking. Addiction to substances like alcohol, tobacco, drugs, or behaviours such as gaming can severely impact their well-being. The inability to stop engaging in these behaviours, despite knowing the harm they cause, is a common trait of addiction. When forced to stop, individuals may exhibit unpleasant or antisocial behaviours, creating tension within families.

In children and adolescents, addiction can disrupt educational development, affecting both IQ and social skills. For adults, it can damage careers and ruin relationships. It’s essential to take immediate steps toward recovery—both to help the individual overcome their psychological condition and to restore balance to their relationships.

Signs to Watch Out For:

· A problematic pattern of substance abuse, smoking, tobacco consumption, drinking, over usage of mobile, online gaming or gambling

· Associated health problems due to above addictions

· Poor performance in college or at the workplace

· Unusual mood changes

· Disrupted eating and sleeping habits

· Affected relationships

MIOT’s Transformational Intervention Methods

At MIOT, we offer comprehensive treatment methods for addiction recovery, tailored to the specific needs of each individual.

Rehabilitation for Alcohol & Substance Addiction

Clinical & Psychosocial Assessment

Detoxification (Pharmacological)

De-addiction & Rehabilitation (Pharmacological & Psychological)

Psychoeducation

Motivational Enhancement Therapy

Relapse Prevention Therapy

Harm Reduction Therapy

Individual Psychotherapy

Group Therapy

Caregiver Counselling

Continued Care

Rehabilitation for Gambling Addiction (Pathological or Problem Gambling)

Clinical & Psychosocial Assessment

Screening for Co-occurring Disorders

Pharmacological Management

Psychoeducation (Client & Family Education)

Motivational Interviewing & Enhancement Strategies

Individual Psychotherapy

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy

Relapse Prevention Therapy

Problem Solving Therapy

Dialectical Behaviour Therapy

Financial Counselling

Group Therapy

Mindfulness Therapy

Multicultural Counselling

Rehabilitation for Gaming Addiction

Clinical & Psychosocial Assessment

Screening for Co-occurring Disorders

Pharmacological & Medically Augmented Therapy

Psychoeducation

Motivational Enhancement & Relapse Prevention Therapy

Individual Psychotherapy (Patient-Centric/CBT)

Family Counselling

Mindfulness & Meditation

Cyber Hygiene Counselling

Multicultural Counselling

Activity Scheduling & Recreational Therapy





Experience Our Expertise in a Relaxing Environment

At MIOT’s Department of Mental Well-Being, we adopt a holistic approach, focusing not just on the psychological aspects of addiction, but also on the physical, social, and emotional dimensions of recovery. Our dedicated team of professionals with over 25 years of experience will craft personalized treatment plans that combine therapy, medication, lifestyle changes, and strong support from loved ones.

Located in the serene, sprawling 14-acre MIOT International campus, our state-of-the-art facility adheres to the highest global standards. Our rooms are spacious, air-conditioned, and bathed in natural light, ensuring the safety and comfort of our patients. Additionally, we provide access to lush green spaces that help promote a relaxed state of mind, contributing to the healing process.

Meet the Team On-Board:

Psychiatrists

Liver Neurologists

Psychologists

Developmental Pediatricians

Speech and Language Therapists

Physiotherapists

Occupational Therapists

Nursing and Support Staff

MIOT International is hosting a consultation camp designed to help those struggling with addictions such as alcohol, drugs, smoking, tobacco, and excessive mobile usage. Consult MIOT's De-addiction Experts, who will listen to your concerns and offer a comprehensive treatment strategy tailored to your needs.

Dates: 6th to 8th February, 2025 (9 AM to 3 PM)

Venue: Retreat Building, MIOT International, 4/112, Mount Poonamallee Road, Manapakkam, Chennai

For appointments, call 98411 60194 / 78240 60012.

To register online, click HERE

Prior registration is mandatory.