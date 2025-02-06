Don’t let your addiction take a toll on your family: Overcome it with the help of MIOT’s de-addiction experts
At MIOT, we offer comprehensive treatment methods for addiction recovery, tailored to the specific needs of each individual.
Addiction doesn’t only affect the individual struggling with it—it affects everyone around them, especially family members. Addiction is characterized by the inability to stop using a substance or engaging in a particular behaviour, even when it leads to psychological or physical harm. This disorder can manifest in many ways and affect people of all ages, from children to adults. If your loved one is dealing with an addiction, it’s crucial to take action and seek professional help to ensure that they don’t lose control of their life and relationships.
A Path to Recovery for Your Loved One
Watching a loved one, whether an adult, adolescent, or child, struggle with addiction is heart-breaking. Addiction to substances like alcohol, tobacco, drugs, or behaviours such as gaming can severely impact their well-being. The inability to stop engaging in these behaviours, despite knowing the harm they cause, is a common trait of addiction. When forced to stop, individuals may exhibit unpleasant or antisocial behaviours, creating tension within families.
In children and adolescents, addiction can disrupt educational development, affecting both IQ and social skills. For adults, it can damage careers and ruin relationships. It’s essential to take immediate steps toward recovery—both to help the individual overcome their psychological condition and to restore balance to their relationships.
Signs to Watch Out For:
· A problematic pattern of substance abuse, smoking, tobacco consumption, drinking, over usage of mobile, online gaming or gambling
· Associated health problems due to above addictions
· Poor performance in college or at the workplace
· Unusual mood changes
· Disrupted eating and sleeping habits
· Affected relationships
MIOT’s Transformational Intervention Methods
At MIOT, we offer comprehensive treatment methods for addiction recovery, tailored to the specific needs of each individual.
Rehabilitation for Alcohol & Substance Addiction
Clinical & Psychosocial Assessment
Detoxification (Pharmacological)
De-addiction & Rehabilitation (Pharmacological & Psychological)
Psychoeducation
Motivational Enhancement Therapy
Relapse Prevention Therapy
Harm Reduction Therapy
Individual Psychotherapy
Group Therapy
Caregiver Counselling
Continued Care
Rehabilitation for Gambling Addiction (Pathological or Problem Gambling)
Clinical & Psychosocial Assessment
Screening for Co-occurring Disorders
Pharmacological Management
Psychoeducation (Client & Family Education)
Motivational Interviewing & Enhancement Strategies
Individual Psychotherapy
Cognitive Behavioural Therapy
Relapse Prevention Therapy
Problem Solving Therapy
Dialectical Behaviour Therapy
Financial Counselling
Group Therapy
Mindfulness Therapy
Multicultural Counselling
Rehabilitation for Gaming Addiction
Clinical & Psychosocial Assessment
Screening for Co-occurring Disorders
Pharmacological & Medically Augmented Therapy
Psychoeducation
Motivational Enhancement & Relapse Prevention Therapy
Individual Psychotherapy (Patient-Centric/CBT)
Family Counselling
Mindfulness & Meditation
Cyber Hygiene Counselling
Multicultural Counselling
Activity Scheduling & Recreational Therapy
Experience Our Expertise in a Relaxing Environment
At MIOT’s Department of Mental Well-Being, we adopt a holistic approach, focusing not just on the psychological aspects of addiction, but also on the physical, social, and emotional dimensions of recovery. Our dedicated team of professionals with over 25 years of experience will craft personalized treatment plans that combine therapy, medication, lifestyle changes, and strong support from loved ones.
Located in the serene, sprawling 14-acre MIOT International campus, our state-of-the-art facility adheres to the highest global standards. Our rooms are spacious, air-conditioned, and bathed in natural light, ensuring the safety and comfort of our patients. Additionally, we provide access to lush green spaces that help promote a relaxed state of mind, contributing to the healing process.
Meet the Team On-Board:
Psychiatrists
Liver Neurologists
Psychologists
Developmental Pediatricians
Speech and Language Therapists
Physiotherapists
Occupational Therapists
Nursing and Support Staff
MIOT International is hosting a consultation camp designed to help those struggling with addictions such as alcohol, drugs, smoking, tobacco, and excessive mobile usage. Consult MIOT's De-addiction Experts, who will listen to your concerns and offer a comprehensive treatment strategy tailored to your needs.
Dates: 6th to 8th February, 2025 (9 AM to 3 PM)
Venue: Retreat Building, MIOT International, 4/112, Mount Poonamallee Road, Manapakkam, Chennai
For appointments, call 98411 60194 / 78240 60012.
To register online, click HERE
Prior registration is mandatory.