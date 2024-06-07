Crucial checkups must for young mothers-to-be

CHENNAI: Doctors say that the most important checkup for young mothersto-be is the first ever visit to the doctor after confirming pregnancy at home, at their first visit mostly at 5 to 6 weeks of pregnancy.

An ultrasound scan called a dating scan is done to make sure the fetus is in the uterus (womb), and not in the fallopian tubes called an ectopic pregnancy. This can also give us viability or the fetal heart rate, and the age of the fetus is noted in weeks.

It is followed by a blood checkup with a complete blood count, to ascertain haemoglobin and platelets, blood grouping and typing, and serology to rule out infectious diseases like HIV and HbsAg screening blood glucose is done in the form of RBS and HbA1c.

Dr Samhitha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Director of Prashanth Hospitals says the following check-up will be within 11-14 weeks, for an NT scan. It is a very important scan, not to be missed because, the NT measured will indirectly tell you whether the baby has any congenital anomalies or risk factors for birth defects, combined with that mother’s blood is taken for a double screening test which will predict risk for birth defects and syndromes.

In a regular normal pregnancy with no complications such as diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease, a checkup to see the height of the uterus, and checking baby’s heartbeat every four weeks is enough. Taking the TT vaccine and vitamin supplements such as iron and folic acid, calcium is essential.

“Patient should come between 2830 weeks of pregnancy, for a growth scan, to check for amniotic fluid levels also called liquor, and growth and weight of the baby. The blood supply to the baby’s heart and brain is checked in the form of dopplers. After 32 weeks, a visit every two weeks is important for a non-stress test, which can be done on an OPD basis, which will tell the baby’s heart rate and pattern, 37 weeks which is called term pregnancy, frequent visits are mandated till mother develops pain,” added Dr Samhitha.