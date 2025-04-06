Check out easy pudding and kheer recipes to beat the summer heat

Rose milk pudding recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups full-cream milk (boiled)

¾ cup water

¼ cup condensed milk

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons agar-agar powder (or 5g agar-agar strands with 1 cup water)

¼ teaspoon rose milk extract

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix the boiled milk and condensed milk thoroughly. Set aside

In a saucepan, add ¾ cup water and agar-agar powder.

Whisk well to combine.

Turn on the stove and place the saucepan over medium heat.

Bring the agar-agar mixture to a boil.

Add sugar and whisk until fully dissolved.

Reduce the heat and add the milk-condensed milk mixture to the saucepan.

Add rose milk extract and whisk for even mixing.

Strain the mixture to remove any residue.

Pour the mixture into pudding molds or a glass tray.

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to set.

Carefully invert to de-mould. For larger molds, run a knife along the edges before inverting.

Cut into squares, serve chilled, and store leftovers in the fridge.

Vermicelli Kheer Recipe

Ingredients:

½ cup thin vermicelli

2 cups full-cream milk (boiled)

1 tablespoon ghee

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon cardamom powder

4 strands saffron (optional)

1 tablespoon cashews

1 tablespoon almonds (chopped)

1 tablespoon pistachios (chopped)

1 tablespoon raisins

Instructions:

Heat 1 tablespoon ghee in a pan.

Add cashews, almonds, and pistachios; fry until slightly golden.

Add raisins and fry until they puff up.

Transfer to a plate and set aside.

In the same pan, add ½ cup vermicelli and roast for a few seconds. (If using pre-roasted vermicelli, still toast it lightly for enhanced flavor.)

Turn off the heat and set aside.

In a separate saucepan, bring 2 cups of full-cream milk to a boil.

Add the roasted vermicelli and mix well.

Cook until the vermicelli turns soft. (Check by pressing a strand between your fingers.)

Add sugar, saffron strands (if using), and cardamom powder.

Simmer for a few minutes until the kheer thickens and turns creamy.

Stir in the fried nuts and dry fruits, reserving some for garnish.

Mix well and turn off the heat.

Serve hot, warm, or chilled as per your preference.

Tender coconut pudding

Ingredients:

½ cup tender coconut pulp (tightly packed)

1 cup tender coconut water

½ cup condensed milk

1 cup full-fat milk (boiled)

3 tablespoons sugar

1½ teaspoons agar-agar powder (china grass)

Instructions:

In a blender, add ½ cup tender coconut pulp along with a little tender coconut water.

Blend into a smooth puree and set aside.

In a saucepan, heat 1 cup of boiled full-fat milk over low heat.

Add 3 tablespoons of sugar and ½ cup condensed milk.

Stir well and cook for 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and set aside.

In another saucepan, add 1 cup tender coconut water.

Sprinkle 1½ teaspoons agar-agar powder and whisk well until dissolved.

Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally.

Once it boils, mix well and turn off the heat.

Pour the agar-agar mixture into the milk mixture and whisk quickly.

Add the tender coconut puree and mix thoroughly. (Be quick, as the pudding will begin to set.)

Immediately pour the mixture into the pudding molds or a heatproof bowl.

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to set.

Run a knife around the edges of the mold and gently invert to unmould.

If needed, dip the base of the mold in warm water to release the pudding easily.

Enjoy your tender coconut pudding.