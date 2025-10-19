Cautious celebration advised to prevent eye injuries during Deepavali

CHENNAI: With Deepavali approaching, doctors have urged the public to take extra precaution while handling fireworks to avoid eye injuries.

Experts say improper handling often leads to accidents, with eyes being one of the most affected areas.

According to Dr S Soundari, regional head of clinical services, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Chennai, most injuries reported during the festive season have a direct impact on the eyes. “Eyes are the second most affected area after hands and fingers. Many ocular injuries occur due to sparklers, bombs and ‘chakra’ crackers,” she said.

She added that more than half the victims would be bystanders or street passers-by who were exposed to ignited firecrackers. “The severity of injuries can range from mild irritation and corneal abrasions to open globe injuries leading to potential blindness. Chemical exposure from gunpowder and fumes can cause eye irritation, watering, and even throat infections,” she stated.

Dr Soundari warned that pollution levels and noise from crackers aggravated the risk. “Contact lenses may cause irritation if exposed to direct heat for a long time, so people should use spectacles instead,” she opined. “Always supervise children and avoid synthetic clothing.”

Doctors have advised people to burst crackers only in open spaces, wear protective glasses, and maintain distance while lighting them.