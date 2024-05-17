Brain tumour diagnosis, types and treatment

CHENNAI: A brain tumour refers to an unusual proliferation of cells within the brain or its neighbouring tissues. These brain tumours can be either cancerous, known as malignant, or noncancerous, termed benign. Prompt tumour detection is crucial for successful treatment irrespective of their nature. This article delves into the diagnosis and various classifications of brain tumours.

The physical examination evaluates the indications of swelling, redness, or other irregularities. The neurological evaluation focuses on detecting changes in vision, hearing, reflexes, and muscle strength. In the case of suspected brain cancer, additional diagnostic procedures may be necessary to confirm the diagnosis and identify the nature of the tumour.

The imaging tests like MRI or CT scanning are employed to visualize the brain and identify abnormalities or tumours. The microscopic analysis is conducted by extracting a small tissue sample from the tumour to identify cancerous or noncancerous cells. Certain substances identified through blood tests of spinal tap can help ascertain the types of brain tumours.

There are two primary categories of brain tumours -primary and secondary. The primary brain tumours originate within the brain and can be benign or malignant. The secondary brain tumours develop when the cancer cells from elsewhere in the body migrate to the brain. The lung, breast, colon, and skin cancers are common sources for the secondary brain tumours.

The management of a brain tumour depends on the various factors including the tumour type, size, location, timely diagnosis, and the patient’s overall health. The treatment modalities encompass surgical intervention, radiation therapy or chemotherapy.