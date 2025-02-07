Awareness, early detection: key to treat cervical cancer

CHENNAI: Despite global advancements in healthcare, cervical cancer continues to be a major public health issue in India, affecting women primarily in their middle ages. Persistent infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) types remains the most significant risk factor. Unfortunately, socioeconomic, cultural, and logistical challenges significantly hinder the widespread adoption of preventative measures.

Doctors say that the high prevalence is coupled with a notable lack of structured screening programs, which, if implemented effectively, could mitigate up to 80% of new cases by detecting precancerous lesions early before they develop into full-blown cancer. Dr Padmapriya Vivek, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Gleneagles Hospitals says that addressing cervical cancer in India involves a lot of challenges as knowledge about cervical cancer prevention, including the benefits of early HPV vaccination, is not widespread, especially in rural areas. Vaccination rates are abysmally low due to myths, fear of side effects, and lack of accessibility in remote areas. A critical need for regular and widespread screening remains unmet due to insufficient infrastructure and awareness. She adds that minimally invasive techniques reduce hospital stays and recovery times, making treatment less disruptive. Targeted therapy and immunotherapy improve outcomes and are gradually becoming more accessible.

Dr Balaji Ramani, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology at MGM Healthcare said that there are effective vaccines available for HPV which can be given and for all girls, it should be mandatory to get it. It is a very, very safe and effective vaccine and it can prevent and reduce the chance of cervical cancer but women should still undergo screening.”

Dr Balaji added that if detected early, patients don’t even need a hysterectomy and a part of the cervix can be removed by something called a cone biopsy. In a slightly advanced disease like late stage 2 or late stage 3 cancer or still have early stage 4, we have also curated treatment like a combination of chemotherapy and radiation which can help them get cured of cancer and cervix cancer once treated is a long-term cure, unlike other cancers which come back in high numbers. The cure for cervical cancer is relatively high.