Autism a significant health burden in India: Study

NEW DELHI: Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a significant health burden in India, according to a study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal, on Friday.

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurological and developmental disorder. The condition majorly affects how people interact, communicate, and behave with others.

The study, based on the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2021, ranks autism among the top 10 causes of non-fatal health burden in youth under 20 years old.

The study showed that India had 708·1 case of ASD per 100, 000 persons in 2021. Of these, 483·7 were females, while 921·4 were males. About 140 per 100,000 persons suffered poor health and disability due to ASD in India in 2021.

Globally, an estimated 61.8 million people, or one in every 127 persons were autistic in 2021. The study also showed stark disparities based on gender.

At 1,065 cases per 100,000 males, the global prevalence of ASD was found to be significantly higher among males. It was almost double the global prevalence among females (508 per 100,000 females), the study showed.

While the high-income Asia Pacific, including Japan, recorded the highest prevalence globally (1,560 per 100,000 people), Tropical Latin America and Bangladesh reported the lowest number of ASD cases.

“The findings underscore the urgent need for early detection and sustained support for autistic individuals and their caregivers worldwide,” said the researchers, while urging the need to prioritise resources for early detection of the disease.

The researchers also called for developing improved diagnostic tools, particularly for adults and those in low and middle-income countries with limited access to care, caregiver support, and services tailored to the evolving needs of autistic individuals across their lifespan.

Further, the team also highlighted the need to improve geographic data coverage and targeted interventions for comorbidities and mortality risks, such as suicide among people with ASD.