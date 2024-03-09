About 80 percent of urban women suffer from vitamin D deficiency

CHENNAI: The vitamin D deficiency is one of the most common deficiency in women and the levels of Vitamin D below 30ng/ml are considered insufficient or deficient.

Vitamin D deficiency results in poor bone health and can cause severe bone pain and frequent fractures.

While it is very common in women, several studies highlight that women in India often overlook signs of poor bone health.

Records from Vitamin-D testing camps conducted by a private health clinic chain in 2023 revealed that approximately 80 percent of urban women in India have low Vitamin D levels.

The records collected by Apollo clinic in collaboration with a health drink brand revealed that women normalize recurrent bone pain and fail to identify its root cause, which is Vitamin D deficiency.

A Momspresso study in 2023 highlighted that 87 percent of women who suffer from body aches remain unaware of the link between body aches and poor bone health and turn to temporary pain relief.

Vitamin D is produced in the skin after exposure to sunlight. A sedentary lifestyle, polluted air and indoor workspaces have contributed to the increased prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency.

Dr Suma Raghuram, General Physician, Apollo Clinic, Chennai says, "Working women especially those who have desk jobs are quite prone to Vitamin D deficiency. They suffer from vague bone pains or in some cases specific pain such as back pain or knee pain. They resort to painkillers or ointments that do not solve the problem."

She added that it has been observed that 80 percent of the pain that occurs due to poor bone health among women goes away after regular intake of nutritional supplements containing Vitamin D and calcium.

Women need to be educated about the type and quantity of nutritional supplements to be taken to help them maintain their bone health.

A good diet, physical exercise along with nutritional supplements with Vitamin D will save them from the risk of Vitamin D deficiency and weak and brittle bones."

Dietary sources of Vitamin D are very limited. The best sources are fatty fish and fish liver oil and a small quantity is also found in egg yolk and certain mushrooms.

Including nutritional supplements in the diet is recommended to maintain optimum levels of Vitamin D.

Doctors say that along with the intake of nutritional supplements, women should also adopt healthy habits such as sufficient exposure to sunlight and regular exercise. This holistic approach can improve their bone health and reduce body aches and the risk of fractures as they age.