About 50% Indians associate growth, aspirations, and productivity to their dedicated study space, says report

NEW DELHI: In India, home decor transcends traditional aesthetics, serving as a mirror to cultural values, emotional ties, and the dynamic evolution of living spaces, according to a recent study ‘HomeScapes’ by Godrej Interio, a business of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group. The study underscores the unique expression of consumers' personalities and values through their choices in home and décor and the intrinsic connection between homes and personal growth.

According to the study, 25 percent of the respondents prioritise envisioning a personal corner or space when contemplating their initial home purchase, viewing it as a sanctuary for solitary activities and tranquillity. In one of the most interesting findings from the study, over 54 percent of respondents emphasize a direct correlation between their personal development, aspirations, and productivity to their study table and chair. For them, focusing and working efficiently elsewhere is a considerable challenge. Additionally, about 62 percent involve their child when selecting study tables and chairs for their kids' room. Godrej Interio’s ‘Homescapes’ study also reveals interesting insights into the ongoing debate surrounding logic and rationality versus creativity and innovation. It delves into consumers' attitudes in their most intrinsic domain – their homes. It brings attention to a heightened emphasis on functionality and organizational skills, with 28% of the respondents having identified as 'Order Obsessive,' expressing discomfort if their belongings are even slightly rearranged, even unintentionally by a maid during cleaning.

Swapneel Nagarkar, Business Head & Senior Vice President, Godrej Interio said, "The ‘HomeScapes’ study reveals a deep emotional connection between individuals, their families, and their homes. Our research explores consumers' sentiments about a vital aspect of their lives – their homes as a mirror of their existence. Survey data suggests a shift in focus, as people increasingly prioritise both functionality and aesthetics thus ensuring that their homes are well-organised and welcoming.”

The survey involved 2,822 respondents residing in seven cities, namely Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Lucknow.