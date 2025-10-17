9 ways to help your brain and boost your memory during exam season

NEW DELHI: It’s that time of year again, exam season. Whether you’re in high school, college, or preparing for competitive tests, the pressure to memorise and recall information can feel intense.

No doubt, students will be spending time memorising notes and revising past lessons.

But memory during exams isn’t just related to how much you study, it’s also about how your brain functions under pressure.

So it’s important students spend this revision time effectively. Neuroscience offers practical strategies to build memory resilience and improve performance under pressure.

We now understand more than ever how stress, sleep, emotion and attention shape the way students learn and remember.

Why exams can hijack memory

Memory is a complex network that involves several brain areas, including:

the hippocampus, for long-term memory

the prefrontal cortex, for working memory or the temporary storage used to solve problems and make decisions

the amygdala, which processes emotion.

During exams, students rely heavily on working memory to hold and manipulate information, and on long-term memory to retrieve facts and concepts.

But stress activates the “hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis”, flooding the brain with the stress hormone cortisol.

While short bursts of stress can sharpen focus, chronic or acute stress impairs the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex. This makes it harder to recall information and think clearly.

This is why students can “blank” during high-pressure moments such as exams.

What not to do (the ‘memory killers’)

Several common habits during exam season can sabotage memory. So try to avoid:

cramming: while it may feel productive, cramming relies on short-term memory and undermines long-term retention.

sleep deprivation: sleep is essential for memory consolidation. Without it, the brain struggles to transfer new learning into long-term storage.

multitasking and distraction: the brain’s working memory can only hold a small amount of information at any given time. Trying to juggle too many tasks – especially with phones or social media – is a recipe for forgetting. So keep your phone away from you when you’re studying.

high anxiety: emotional stress consumes brain resources, reducing working memory capacity. This can lead to poor recall and decision-making during exams.

What to do (the ‘memory boosters’)

Neuroscience-backed strategies can help students protect and enhance their memory during exam season. Try to include:

spaced repetition: this involves reviewing the same material repeatedly over time. This strengthens memory networks and is far more effective than last-minute cramming. If you can, aim for learning sessions at least one day apart, across at least a week. But more time is always better.

retrieval: test yourself – can you remember what you’ve been learning? This boosts recall and builds durable memory.

mindfulness and physical activity: both of these can reduce stress hormones and improve your brain function. Researchers have shown mindfulness exercises can reduce stress and mental wellbeing in university students. Research also suggests you should aim for 30 minutes of exercise about four hours after you do your learning. Exercise is thought to release brain chemicals that promote “plasticity”, the process by which neurons change and strengthen their connections to create memories.

sleep: aim for 7–9 hours of sleep per night to help your brain consolidate your learning.

eat well: your diet can also support brain health and overall mental and physical wellbeing. Omega-3s, antioxidants and hydration all play a role in memory performance. So drink lots of water and ensure a healthy balanced diet.