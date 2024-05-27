5 simple ways to aid animals and birds during summer's sizzle!

NEW DELHI: With temperatures rising, it’s essential to lend a helping hand to our furry and feathered friends. Here are five simple ways you can make a difference:

Provide Water: Place shallow dishes of water in your yard or balcony for animals to drink from. Remember to refill them regularly.





Create Shade: Set up small shelters or shade structures in your garden to give animals a cool place to rest during the hottest part of the day





Offer Food: Leave out bird feeders with seeds and nuts to help birds maintain their energy levels during the summer months when food may be scarce.





Avoid Chemicals: Opt for natural pest control methods in your garden instead of using harmful chemicals that can harm animals and birds.













Drive Carefully: Be extra cautious while driving, especially in rural areas, to avoid hitting wildlife crossing roads in search of water and food.























