5 simple ways to aid animals and birds during summer's sizzle!

ByANIANI|27 May 2024 7:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-27 07:30:29.0  )
5 simple ways to aid animals and birds during summers sizzle!
Representative Image (Photo/ANI)

NEW DELHI: With temperatures rising, it’s essential to lend a helping hand to our furry and feathered friends. Here are five simple ways you can make a difference:

Provide Water:

Place shallow dishes of water in your yard or balcony for animals to drink from. Remember to refill them regularly.


Create Shade:

Set up small shelters or shade structures in your garden to give animals a cool place to rest during the hottest part of the day


Offer Food:

Leave out bird feeders with seeds and nuts to help birds maintain their energy levels during the summer months when food may be scarce.


Avoid Chemicals:

Opt for natural pest control methods in your garden instead of using harmful chemicals that can harm animals and birds.




Drive Carefully:

Be extra cautious while driving, especially in rural areas, to avoid hitting wildlife crossing roads in search of water and food.







