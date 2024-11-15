5 signs you might be overtraining—and how to fix it

CHENNAI: Overtraining is a common pitfall for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. Whether you're pushing your body to the limit in the gym, on the track, or during intense training cycles, it's crucial to listen to your body and recognize when you've crossed the line.

Overtraining occurs when you push your body beyond its ability to recover, leading to both physical and mental burnout.

Here are five warning signs that you might be overtraining—and actionable steps you can take to get back on track.

Persistent Fatigue and Low Energy

Constant tiredness, even with full sleep, signals overtraining. Rest more, scale back workouts, and incorporate low-intensity activities like walking or yoga to restore energy and improve recovery.

Decreased Performance

Overtraining leads to performance decline as muscles struggle to recover. To fix it, reduce intensity, cross-train, and consider consulting a coach or therapist for muscle imbalances or technique issues.

Increased Risk of Injury

Overtraining causes muscle and joint overuse, increasing injury risk. To fix it, rest, stretch, use mobility exercises, and gradually increase workout intensity to allow for proper recovery and repair.

Mood Swings and Irritability

Overtraining disrupts hormone balance, leading to stress, anxiety, and frustration. To fix it, practice mindfulness, seek social support, and reduce workout intensity to focus on relaxation and mental recovery.

Sleep Disturbances

Overtraining disrupts sleep by increasing stress and cortisol levels. To fix it, establish a consistent sleep routine, reduce stimulants, and take a break from intense training to restore sleep quality.