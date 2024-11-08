5 reasons to include mixed seeds in your diet

NEW DELHI: Mixed seeds are becoming a popular choice for those looking to improve their overall health. These tiny powerhouses are packed with nutrients that offer several health benefits. Including mixed seeds in your diet can be a simple yet effective way to boost your nutrition. Here are five reasons why you should consider adding mixed seeds to your meals.

Rich in nutrients

Mixed seeds, such as sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, are loaded with essential nutrients. They are high in vitamins and minerals like magnesium, zinc, calcium, and vitamin E. These nutrients are vital for keeping your body strong and healthy.

Excellent source of healthy fats

Mixed seeds are a great source of healthy fats, particularly omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These fats are important for brain health and reducing inflammation in the body. Healthy fats also help to keep your heart in good condition by lowering bad cholesterol levels.

High in fiber

Seeds are an excellent source of dietary fiber, which is important for digestive health. Fiber helps to keep your digestive system running smoothly, preventing constipation and promoting regular bowel movements.

Helps regulate blood sugar

Including seeds like flaxseeds and chia seeds in your diet can help stabilize blood sugar levels. These seeds have a low glycemic index, meaning they do not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar after eating.

Supports immune health

Many seeds are rich in antioxidants, which help to protect the body from harmful free radicals. Seeds like sunflower and pumpkin seeds contain zinc and selenium, both of which are known to support a strong immune system.