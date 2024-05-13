5 Must-have products to carry in your bag while stepping out in summers

MUMBAI: The blazing heat makes it tough to go out and accomplish our everyday tasks throughout the summer. There are several essentials women need to carry while going out during the summers. It includes skin care products, umbrellas to water bottles. There are certain essential products that women need to carry in their handbags. Let us look at some of them.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is the most essential item that is a must if you are going out during this hot weather. Carry the best sunscreen lotion, cream, or spray for your skin type. Also, if you are going to the beach, bring a water-resistant sunscreen. You may also use cosmetic products that contain SPF.

Body mist

With the scorching heat, your body sweats profusely; to battle the perspiration and odour, apply a pleasant body spray. The mist will keep you going by leaving you feeling rejuvenated with its lasting smell.

Wet wipes

Always keep moist wipes in your handbags. Wet wipes with natural ingredients are useful when you don't have access to water to freshen up. Using a wet wipe on your skin can rapidly remove the heat and dust.

Lip balm

Summer, like winter, can cause chapped and dry lips. Always have a hydrating lip balm with SPF to keep your lips moisturised. You may also use tinted lip balm with SPF. It is also among the essential items that one needs to carry while stepping out during summer.

Sunglasses

Going out in the sun without proper sunglasses is difficult these days due to the rising temperature. Sunglasses can protect your eyes from the sun rays and heat while also providing comfort. It protects your eyes from ultraviolet radiation.