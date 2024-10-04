5 healthy drinks to keep your gut happy

NEW DELHI: Maintaining a healthy gut is essential for overall well-being, and what you drink can significantly impact gut health. Here are five nutritious beverages to consider incorporating into your daily routine for a happier, healthier gut!

Kefir

Kefir is a fermented milk drink, similar to yoghurt but with a thinner consistency. Packed with probiotics, kefir helps balance the gut microbiome, promoting digestion and enhancing nutrient absorption. It can also help reduce inflammation. Enjoy it plain or blend it into smoothies for added creaminess!

Green Tea

Green tea is a popular beverage made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. Rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins, green tea can help reduce inflammation and support healthy gut bacteria. Its mild caffeine content can also boost metabolism. Drink it warm or cold, and consider adding a slice of lemon for extra flavor and vitamin C.

Ginger Tea

It is an herbal tea made by steeping fresh ginger root. It soothes upset stomachs and aids digestion. You can also sweeten your tea with honey or add lemon for extra benefits.

Turmeric Latte

A warm beverage made with turmeric, milk (or plant-based milk), and spices. It has anti-inflammatory properties that can support digestive health. Tip: Sweeten with honey and sprinkle with cinnamon for extra flavour.

Coconut Water

The clear liquid from young coconuts has the benefits of hydrating and contains electrolytes that can help digestion. Enjoy it as a refreshing drink, especially after exercise.