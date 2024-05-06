5 easy dishes made with highly nutritious sprouts

NEW DELHI: Are you looking for simple and healthy meal ideas? Look no further than sprouts! These tiny powerhouses of nutrition can be used to create a variety of delicious dishes. Here are five easy recipes that anyone can try

Sprout Salad Start your meal with a refreshing sprout salad, packed with diced vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers, tossed in a tangy dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Quick Sprout Sandwich Whip up a satisfying sprout sandwich by filling whole-grain bread with sprouts, sliced avocado, lettuce, and a spread of hummus or Greek yogurt.

Sprout Stir-Fry For a tasty stir-fry, sauté sprouts with garlic, ginger, and your favorite vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli. Add soy sauce and sesame oil for extra flavor.

Healthy Sprout Wrap Create a portable meal with a sprout wrap, combining sprouts, grated cheese, sliced tomatoes, and lettuce in a whole-grain tortilla. Drizzle with your preferred dressing or sauce.