21% of respondents in Chennai unaware of abnormality in blood sugar levels: Study

CHENNAI: In a study conducted by a city hospital, it was found that 21% of individuals with no prior history of type 2 diabetes were unaware of their abnormality in blood sugar levels (dysglycemia), indicating a substantial gap in early diagnosis and awareness.

Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, has released key findings from a study conducted in the city on the urgent need for improved diabetes awareness and prevention strategies.

The hospital had launched the ‘diabetes on wheels’ initiative in 2024, a cross-sectional screening study where a free diabetes screening programme was conducted across Chennai over 100 days screening 3,971 individuals. It revealed critical gaps in early detection and identified significant risk factors (obesity, eating patterns) contributing to the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).

The study revealed that 55.1% of women with a history of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) (high blood sugar levels during pregnancy) developed type 2 diabetes, highlighting the importance of post-pregnancy diabetes screening and preventive interventions.

The prevalence of obesity is significantly higher in individuals with a history of Type 2 diabetes, (67.6%) and in individuals who were not aware of their dysglycemia (64.7%) reinforcing the strong link between obesity and diabetes. Carbohydrate intake was notably higher in individuals unaware of their dysglycemia (88.5%) suggesting that dietary habits play a crucial role in undiagnosed blood sugar irregularities.

Dr K Baraneedharan, senior consultant, diabetologist, Kauvery hospital, said: “Healthcare policies and government initiatives can play a crucial role in creating a more supportive environment for diabetes prevention and management, ensuring that resources reach the most vulnerable populations. Exercise for at least 45 minutes every day. Follow mindful eating to prevent obesity, and take care of your mental health too. Regular screenings can also help detect non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, etc.”