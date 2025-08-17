Weekend spice special: Easy recipes for honey chilli potato, chilli bread, and chilli parotta

Chilli Parotta

Ingredients

1 tablespoon oil + 2 teaspoons oil

2 large parottas (around 10 inches each)

½ cup onion, cubed

½ cup green capsicum, cubed

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

¼ teaspoon pepper powder

½ teaspoon garam masala powder

½ teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon green chilli sauce

2 tablespoons tomato sauce

1 tablespoon garlic, finely chopped

½ teaspoon ginger, finely chopped

1 teaspoon green chillies, finely chopped

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon coriander leaves, chopped

Instructions

Take 2 cooked parottas and cut them vertically.

Then cut horizontally to get small square pieces. Separate them and set aside.

Heat 2 teaspoons of oil in a pan and add the cut parotta pieces.

Fry for 2 minutes until slightly crispy. Remove and set aside.

In the same pan, heat 1 tablespoon of oil. Add garlic, ginger, and green chillies (all finely chopped). Sauté until golden.

Add cubed onion and capsicum. Give a quick sauté.

Add red chilli powder, garam masala powder, and pepper powder.

Add soy sauce, green chilli sauce, and tomato sauce.

Mix quickly, do not let the spices burn.

Add 2 tablespoons of water. Mix well and cook until the sauce turns slightly thick.

Add the fried parotta pieces and toss well to coat.

Sprinkle chopped coriander leaves or spring onion.

Mix once more and switch off the flame.

Chilli Bread Recipe

Ingredients

Base:

4 slices of bread (cut into small squares)

1 tablespoon oil (for toasting bread)

1 tablespoon chopped spring onion (for garnish)

For the Sauce:

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon garlic, finely chopped

½ cup onion, finely chopped

¼ cup capsicum, finely chopped

1 tablespoon red chilli paste

(Soak 2–3 dried red chillies in hot water for a few minutes, then grind to a paste)

1 tablespoon tomato sauce (ketchup)

½ teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon vinegar or lemon juice

¼ cup water

Salt to taste

Instructions

Prepare the Bread:

Cut 4 bread slices into small square pieces.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan and toast the bread pieces until golden brown and crisp.

Remove and set aside.

In the same pan, add 1 tablespoon oil.

Add finely chopped garlic and sauté until golden.

Add onion and capsicum, along with salt. Sauté for about a minute until onions turn slightly transparent.

Add red chilli paste, soy sauce, and tomato sauce. Mix well.

Pour in ¼ cup water and let the sauce simmer for 1–2 minutes until slightly thickened.

Add the toasted bread pieces to the sauce.

Toss quickly and gently until the bread is well coated. Do not overmix; the bread should be moist, not soggy.

Garnish with chopped spring onions.

Serve hot as a snack or appetiser.

Tips:

Serve immediately to retain texture.

You can add a pinch of sugar or a dash of black pepper for flavour balance.

Great way to use up leftover bread.

Honey Chilli Potato Recipe

Ingredients

For the Potatoes:

4 medium-sized potatoes (cut into thin strips)

Water & salt (for boiling)

For the Batter:

¼ cup cornflour

¼ cup rice flour

¼ teaspoon pepper powder

Salt to taste

Water (to make a thick batter)

Oil (for deep frying)

For the Sauce:

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger

1 long green chili, thinly sliced

½ cup sliced onion

½ cup sliced capsicum

1 tablespoon spring onion (white part)

1 teaspoon soy sauce

2–3 tablespoon tomato ketchup

1–1.5 teaspoon chili sauce or schezwan sauce

½ teaspoon pepper powder

1 teaspoon cornflour mixed with 2 tablespoon water (slurry)

¼ cup water

1 teaspoon vinegar (optional)

1 tablespoon chopped spring onion (green part)

Salt to taste

For Honey Chilli Potato (Optional Finish):

2 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

Peel and slice potatoes into long, thin strips.

Soak them in water to avoid browning.

Boil 3 cups of water. Add salt and potatoes, and cook for 3–5 minutes.

Drain, spread them out, and let them cool.

Mix rice flour, cornflour, salt, and pepper powder in a bowl.

Add a little water to make a thick batter.

Coat the potato strips in batter in batches.

Deep-fry until golden and crisp. Set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan.

Add garlic, ginger, and green chili. Sauté until golden.

Add onions and capsicum. Sauté on medium-high flame.

Add soy sauce, tomato ketchup, chili/schezwan sauce, salt, and pepper.

Stir in cornflour slurry and ¼ cup water. Let it simmer for a minute.

Add the fried potato strips to the sauce.

Toss until well coated.

Add vinegar and spring onion greens. Mix and switch off.

After turning off the heat, mix in honey and toasted sesame seeds.

Toss gently to coat evenly.