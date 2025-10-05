Weekend special: Check out some recipes you can try at home

Lemon Sorbet

Ingredients

⅓ cup lemon juice

⅓ cup water

⅓ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon lemon zest

How to make

Add sugar to water and heat it up. Boil until the sugar completely dissolves. Turn off the heat and let it cool down.

Meanwhile, squeeze the lemon to extract the juice. Discard the seeds.

Zest a lemon and set it aside. Now both the lemon juice and zest are ready.

Once the sugar water has completely cooled, add the lemon juice and lemon zest. Give it a quick stir.

Transfer the mixture to a freezer-safe bowl and place it in the freezer.

After 2–3 hours, once it starts to freeze, transfer it to a mixer and blend.

Do this every 2 hours to get a smooth mixture. The more you blend, the creamier your sorbet will be.

Keep blending once every hour for at least 5 times. Then, freeze it overnight and scoop it out the next day.

At first, it may be hard and crystal-like, but once you start scooping, it will soften and scoop out smoothly.

Serve the lemon sorbet chilled.

Grape Sorbet

Ingredients

2 cups grapes

¼ cup water

¼ cup sugar

½ cup fresh orange juice

Instructions

Remove the grapes from their stems and rinse them thoroughly. Transfer to a blender or mixer.

Blend the grapes without adding water. Strain the juice using a metal strainer.

Extract the juice completely by pressing with a spoon.

Add orange (or lemon) juice and sugar. Mix well until the sugar completely dissolves.

Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container and freeze for 3 hours.

After 3 hours, once it starts to freeze, transfer it to a mixer and blend it.

Repeat this blending process every 2 hours to get a smooth texture.

Finally, freeze the mixture for 4–5 hours or overnight.

Scoop and serve the grape sorbet immediately.