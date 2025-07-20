Weekend Special: Check out some Mango recipes you can try at home
Here is how you can make Mango jelly and Mango cake in kitchen
Mango jelly
Ingredients
1 cup mangoes (chopped)
1 cup water
1 teaspoon china grass powder (agar agar powder)
2 tablespoons sugar
Instructions
In a mixer jar, add 1 cup of chopped mangoes along with 2 tablespoons of sugar. Adjust the sugar according to the sweetness of the mangoes, taste and add as needed.
Blend the mangoes into a fine puree. Do not add water while blending.
In a saucepan, add 1 cup of water and 1 teaspoon of china grass powder.
Whisk well until the powder is completely dissolved.
Bring the mixture to a boil.
Add the prepared mango-sugar puree to the boiling mixture.
Whisk well until everything is blended smoothly.
Let it boil for another minute. Give it a quick stir and switch off the heat.
Pass the mixture through a strainer. This step is optional but helps achieve a silky-smooth jelly.
Pour the strained mixture into pudding or jelly molds.
Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or until set. To unmold, run a knife along the edges of the mold, invert, and gently demold.
Mango jelly is ready to serve.
Mango cake
Ingredients
1 cup flour (maida)
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons mango pulp
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup oil
1/4 cup milk
Instructions
Line a 4-inch x 4-inch cake tin with parchment paper and brush it with oil.
In a bowl, add 1 cup flour (maida), 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder, 1 teaspoon baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon baking soda. Whisk well and set aside.
In a separate mixing bowl, add 1/4 cup oil and 1/2 cup sugar. Whisk until combined.
Add 1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons of mango pulp and whisk well.
Add 1/8 cup of boiled and cooled milk. Mix well.
Place a sieve over the bowl and sift in the dry flour mixture.
Gently mix the batter with a spatula until no dry flour remains.
Add the remaining 1/8 cup of milk (also boiled and at room temperature). Fold gently into a smooth, lump-free batter.
Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin. Tap the tin twice on the counter to remove any air bubbles.
Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. If it’s still sticky, bake for another 3-5 minutes.
Let the cake cool in the tin for 5-10 minutes.
Run a knife along the edges and gently invert to demold. Soft mango cake is ready to serve.