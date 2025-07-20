Weekend Special: Check out some Mango recipes you can try at home

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT Bureau|20 July 2025 6:40 AM IST
    Mango jelly and Mango cake

    Mango jelly

    Ingredients

    1 cup mangoes (chopped)

    1 cup water

    1 teaspoon china grass powder (agar agar powder)

    2 tablespoons sugar

    Instructions

    In a mixer jar, add 1 cup of chopped mangoes along with 2 tablespoons of sugar. Adjust the sugar according to the sweetness of the mangoes, taste and add as needed.

    Blend the mangoes into a fine puree. Do not add water while blending.

    In a saucepan, add 1 cup of water and 1 teaspoon of china grass powder.

    Whisk well until the powder is completely dissolved.

    Bring the mixture to a boil.

    Add the prepared mango-sugar puree to the boiling mixture.

    Whisk well until everything is blended smoothly.

    Let it boil for another minute. Give it a quick stir and switch off the heat.

    Pass the mixture through a strainer. This step is optional but helps achieve a silky-smooth jelly.

    Pour the strained mixture into pudding or jelly molds.

    Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or until set. To unmold, run a knife along the edges of the mold, invert, and gently demold.

    Mango jelly is ready to serve.

    Mango cake

    Ingredients

    1 cup flour (maida)

    1 teaspoon baking powder

    1/4 teaspoon baking soda

    1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

    1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons mango pulp

    1/2 cup sugar

    1/4 cup oil

    1/4 cup milk

    Instructions

    Line a 4-inch x 4-inch cake tin with parchment paper and brush it with oil.

    In a bowl, add 1 cup flour (maida), 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder, 1 teaspoon baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon baking soda. Whisk well and set aside.

    In a separate mixing bowl, add 1/4 cup oil and 1/2 cup sugar. Whisk until combined.

    Add 1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons of mango pulp and whisk well.

    Add 1/8 cup of boiled and cooled milk. Mix well.

    Place a sieve over the bowl and sift in the dry flour mixture.

    Gently mix the batter with a spatula until no dry flour remains.

    Add the remaining 1/8 cup of milk (also boiled and at room temperature). Fold gently into a smooth, lump-free batter.

    Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin. Tap the tin twice on the counter to remove any air bubbles.

    Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. If it’s still sticky, bake for another 3-5 minutes.

    Let the cake cool in the tin for 5-10 minutes.

    Run a knife along the edges and gently invert to demold. Soft mango cake is ready to serve.

