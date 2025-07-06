Weekend Special: Check out some chocolate recipes you can try at home

Indulgent chocolate treats

Dark Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients

1 litre milk

1 litre amul cream

400g egg yolks

300g sugar

800g dark chocolate

6 gelatin sheets

Instructions

1. Bring milk, cream, and sugar to a boil.

2. Remove from heat. Whisk in egg yolks and cook to creamy consistency.

3. Add chopped dark chocolate and stir smooth.

4. Add melted gelatin and mix well.

5. Cool to room temp and chill for six hours.

Recipe shared by Balaji Natarajan, executive chef, Park Hyatt Chennai

==============================================

Chocolate muffins

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

1/2 cup castor sugar

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup chocolate chips (plus extra for topping)

2 eggs

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup melted butter (cooled)

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1 teaspoon flour (to coat choco chips)

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, add flour, castor sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Whisk well and set aside.

In a small bowl, mix the chocolate chips with 1 teaspoon of flour to prevent them from sinking. Set aside.

In another bowl, whisk together eggs and milk. Add the cooled melted butter and vanilla essence. Whisk until combined.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture. Gently fold with a spatula until no dry flour remains, do not overmix. Fold in the coated chocolate chips gently.

Preheat your oven to 190°C (375°F) for 10 minutes. Line a muffin tray with paper liners. Scoop the batter into the liners, filling each about ¾ full. Top with a few more chocolate chips.

Bake at 190°C for 20 minutes. Once out of the oven, you can press extra choco chips on top (optional).

Let the muffins cool on a wire rack. Once cooled, store in an airtight container.

=========================================================

Chocolate pudding

Ingredients

1 cup full cream milk (boiled)

2 tablespoon corn flour

2 tablespoon cocoa powder

3 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoon dark chocolate (chopped roughly)

1/4 teaspoon vanilla essence

A tiny pinch salt

White chocolate to garnish

Instructions

To a sieve add two tablespoon cornflour, two tablespoon cocoa powder. Sieve it well to a sauce pan.

Add three tablespoon sugar to it. Mix it well using a whisk.

Now add one cup boiled milk to it. Use full cream boiled milk.

Whisk well without any lumps.

Now transfer the sauce pan to the stove and switch on. Keep whisking and cooking in low flame.

Stir continuously in few minutes it starts to thicken. It will be slightly thick.

Now add two tablespoon chopped dark chocolate.

Whisk well until chocolate melts completely.

Switch off and then add 1/4 teaspoon vanilla essence. Mix it once.

The pudding coats the laddle and looks shiny and thick.

Remove from stove and pour into serving glass.

Cover with foil. If you do not like pudding skin and want to avoid it : then wrap with cling wrap so that the wrap touches the pudding.

Refrigerate for an hour atleast.

After an hour you can see the pudding has set well now add chopped white chocolate as garnish.

Chocolate pudding is ready.

Recipes shared by Sharmilee