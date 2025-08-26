Vinayagar Chaturthi special: Check out some kozhukattai recipes you can try at home

Ammini kozhukattai

Ingredients

For the dough:

½ cup idiyappam flour

½ teaspoon gingelly oil

Salt to taste

1¼ cups water (as needed)

To temper:

2 teaspoons oil

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

¼ teaspoon urad dal

A pinch of hing

A few curry leaves

2 small red chillies

3 tablespoons coconut

Salt to taste

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, add the flour, salt, and oil. Mix well.

Heat water until it comes to a rolling boil.

Add the boiling water to the flour mixture, stirring continuously until no dry flour remains.

Cover and set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly.

Grease your palms with oil, then knead the mixture into a smooth, non-sticky dough.

Make small, marble-sized balls from the dough.

Grease the steamer plate with oil and place the prepared balls on it.

Steam for 10 minutes or until the kozhukattais appear shiny and cooked through. Set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, prepare the tempering: Heat oil in a kadai. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

Add urad dal, curry leaves, red chillies, and a pinch of hing. Sauté briefly.

Add the steamed kozhukattais and toss well.

Finally, add grated coconut and mix thoroughly. Check for salt and adjust if needed.

Serve Ammini Kozhukattai hot.

======================================================

Ellu kozhukattai

Ingredients

For the outer covering:

1 cup rice flour/idiyappam flour

Water, as needed

Salt, to taste

Oil, to grease

For the stuffing:

½ cup black sesame seeds

½ cup powdered jaggery

½ cup water

¼ teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons grated coconut

Instructions

Soak jaggery in warm water (just enough to immerse it), crush well, and heat until it thickens slightly; no need to check for string consistency. Strain and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, add rice flour and salt. Mix well.

Boil water and add it gradually to the flour.

Mix using a ladle until it comes together. Once warm enough to handle, knead into a soft dough with your hands.

Keep covered with a damp cloth to prevent drying while preparing the stuffing.

Rinse sesame seeds, strain well, and let them dry slightly.

Dry roast in a pan until they start popping. Do not let them burn. Set aside.

Heat the jaggery syrup again until it reaches a honey-like consistency.

Add the roasted sesame seeds, cardamom powder, and grated coconut.

Cook until it thickens into a sticky stuffing that leaves the sides of the pan.

Set aside to cool.

From the prepared dough, pinch lemon-sized portions and roll into balls.

Flatten each ball and press the centre to form a small cup.

Add a generous spoonful of the sesame filling in the centre.

Bring the edges together and seal to shape into a modak.

Repeat for the remaining dough and filling.

Steam all prepared modaks for about 10 minutes or until they turn shiny and look cooked.

Serve Ellu Kozhukattai hot or warm.