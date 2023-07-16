Try these Sago recipes

CHENNAI: SAGO KOZHUKATTAI

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sago

Salt to taste

Water as needed

For the stuffing:

1/2 cup coconut | 2 tbsp sugar

| 1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Instruction

Begin by soaking the sago in water, ensuring that the water level is enough to fully immerse the sago. Allow it to soak for two hours. After two hours, drain the water completely.

For the stuffing, take a bowl and combine the coconut, sugar, and cardamom powder. Mix well and set the mixture aside. Transfer the drained sago to a mixer jar and pulse it a few times. Then, transfer it to a bowl and add salt. Mix well until the sago comes together.

Take a small portion of the sago mixture and shape it into a small ball. Flatten the ball and create a small cup-like indentation in the centre.

Place a spoonful of the coconut stuffing into the indentation. Carefully seal the edges of the sago ball, ensuring the stuffing is enclosed. Roll it gently between your palms to form a smooth ball. Repeat this process for the remaining sago and stuffing mixture. Grease a steamer plate with oil and place it inside an idly steamer.

Arrange the prepared sago balls on the greased plate and steam them for approximately 15 minutes over low to medium heat. After steaming, remove the sago balls from the steamer and allow them to cool slightly. Serve the coconut-stuffed sago balls as a snack or dessert option.

PINEAPPLE SAGO PUDDING

Ingredients

1/2 cup chopped pineapple

1/2 cup milk, boiled and cooled

1/2 cup sago

1/4 cup sugar

1/8 cup condensed milk

Instruction

In a pan, take the chopped pineapple pieces and add a tablespoon of sugar. Add 1/4 cup of water and let it cook until the pineapple pieces become soft without any remaining water. Set aside.

In another pan, bring enough water to a boil and add the sago. Cook the sago until it turns transparent. Once cooked, drain all the water and set the sago aside. In a separate pan, heat the milk and simmer for five minutes.

Add condensed milk and sugar to the simmering milk. Cook for a few minutes to allow the sugar to dissolve and the flavours to combine.

Add the cooked sago to the milk mixture and simmer for at least ten minutes. Stir occasionally to prevent the mixture from sticking to the bottom. Continue simmering until the milk thickens. The milk will reduce in volume and develop a thick, creamy consistency. Once achieved, switch off the heat.

Allow the mixture to cool down completely. Then, add the cooked pineapple to the pudding mixture and give it a quick stir. Cover the mixture and let it sit for a few minutes. Then, pour the pudding into serving glasses and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Serve the Pineapple sago pudding chilled, with additional chopped pineapples as a topping