It is tenebrous when you enter, but the music and it’s ambience will tell you that there is a brightness behind all this sombre. It is obvious instantly when you glance at their menu that has dishes for every mood. First on the menu is Button idly with gunpowder and coconut, which we refer to as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, which hits a sixer in the very first ball.

The soft texture with the right amount of podi sprinkled over it will make you turn the menu to the mocktail session. There is purple haze, a drink with a raspberry texture and it pairs really well. Like the Netflix subtitles, “jazz music intensifies in the background” with this combo.