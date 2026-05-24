Triniti: Mocktail, music and merry

Sometimes people like it pleasant and quiet to spend their time with a sip of a mocktail of their choice and mouth watering snack. Triniti is a space where you could relax after a busy day at work.
It is tenebrous when you enter, but the music and it’s ambience will tell you that there is a brightness behind all this sombre. It is obvious instantly when you glance at their menu that has dishes for every mood. First on the menu is Button idly with gunpowder and coconut, which we refer to as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, which hits a sixer in the very first ball.
The soft texture with the right amount of podi sprinkled over it will make you turn the menu to the mocktail session. There is purple haze, a drink with a raspberry texture and it pairs really well. Like the Netflix subtitles, “jazz music intensifies in the background” with this combo.
From Madurai to Manipur the chef has got everything right. Sundar meets us, and says, “I would call our Bheja Scramble with crisps as one of our signatures. We have curated it in a traditional manner where our clients are reminded of kalaki.” The soft texture with mashed onions and aromatic spices is a melt-in-the mouth dish. However Triniti’s Vaazhapoo Vada is a must-try too.
Purple haze on the other hand, is a layered drink. It comes with many flavors with some time bitterness overshadowing raspberry’s fruity, tarty flavour and each sip and makes us look for more snacks or mains to munch along. The F and B staff Gurung recommends southern hot chicken crisps. “We have quite a few clients from southeast asian nations and hot chicken crisps is a huge hit among them because of its crispy nature and the dip we serve with it,” he adds.
He then hands us over the coconut colada. This mocktail is a clear winner. “We wanted something that could match the taste of pina colada. That is how we ended up making coconut colada. This is a refreshing drink for the summer heat,” the team says.
Apart from these Nannari Passion is another mocktail that comes close to coconut colada and is another summer saviour. The smoked-vindaloo pork ribs smoked in charcoal, another coolant goes well with these drinks. The team has struck a fine balance between rooted cuisines in global flavours as braised mutton in flaky paratha folds make the evening come a full circle.