This festival turns everyday spaces into stages for art

CHENNAI: You don’t often come across a Kattaikkuthu solo in a park or hear a grand piano echoing through a railway station. These are rare, immersive moments that stay with you and that’s exactly what Mixtura Vizha is about. On July 18, from 5 pm to 7.30 pm, nine artists and ensembles will perform at the same time across three public spaces: Thiru Vi Ka Park, Chennai Central Station and Urban Square at Kathipara.

Presented by SNS Arts Development Consultancy, in collaboration with KM Music Conservatory, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, and the Greater Chennai Corporation, the fourth edition of the festival continues its mission to bring art into public spaces. It celebrates accessibility, community and the joy of unexpected creativity.

Shreya and Adam at last year's Mixtura, walking for the fashion show, wearing Purushue Arie designs

As with previous editions, the performance schedule remains a surprise. Audiences are encouraged to choose a location, arrive with an open mind, and let the city and its art guide the experience. Each year, the festival adds a new venue to the mix. This time, it’s Urban Square at Kathipara, a lively space surrounded by flyovers, metro lines, and the constant movement of traffic. “It’s fascinating to take a place like a traffic junction and turn it into something alive. That’s what Mixtura Vizha is about: meeting people where they are and making the city itself part of the performance. It’s always exciting to see how audiences react when art shows up in spaces they never expected,” says Shreya Nagarajan Singh, founder of SNS Arts Development Consultancy.

From classical music and Bharatanatyam to techno-jazz fusion and contemporary theatre, there’s something for every kind of listener. One of the most anticipated works is 'Alli Thilagam', a contemporary Kattaikkuthu solo by Thilagavathi Palani. “Traditionally performed over seven or eight hours with a full ensemble, Kattaikkuthu is rarely seen as a solo and in a small format. Thilagavathi’s performance is a personal reinterpretation of the character Alli, blending her life journey with that of the role. It’s a transformative work.”

This year, the festival also hosted an open call, receiving over 120 applications. Among those selected are Bharatanatyam dancer Charumathi Chandrasekar, a direct descendant of the Tanjore Quartet and the first woman in her family to take the stage and Vasanth from Thedal Arts Theatre, whose work explores contemporary Tamil narratives.

Performing in public spaces brings its challenges. As Shreya points out, “When you perform in a park or a station, you don’t know who your audience will be. You have to earn their attention, stay grounded and let the work speak. Some artists find that very challenging and others find it thrilling.”

Adam Greig, Artistic Director of KM Music Conservatory, calls the festival one of the best ways to connect artists with audiences. “Since it began in 2022, Mixtura Vizha has grown into something much more than a festival. It’s become a space for artists to experiment, and a way of seeing public places in a whole new light. Here, art isn’t locked inside concert halls; it’s out there in the open, being experienced by everyone. There’s a beautiful community spirit in that,” Adam tells us.