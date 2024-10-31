CHENNAI: Celebrations in our country foster togetherness. In between families getting together roistering over sweets and firecrackers, we somehow forsake the responsibility we have towards elements of mother nature.

In Hinduism, animals are honoured as an incarnation of god and nature is worshipped as a sustainer of life. But we often fail to truly be cognisant of the significance of togetherness during festivals.

Animals and nature rightfully deserve a safer and free Deepavali. A few people who run shelters and pet boarding places from Chennai have shouldered this very responsibility. Here is looking at some of them who have made Deepavali, a true celebration of oneness.

VOAT’s vote for cracker-free celebration

In a true sense of being the staunch for animals, Geetha Narayanan founded Voice of Animals Trust (VOAT), which is a non-profit animal hospital and shelter. They are dedicated to promoting advocacy for a safer and more peaceful Deepavali, focusing on strays and shelter animals.

VOAT’s Instagram campaign highlights the distress fireworks cause animals, along with practical tips for protecting pets from harmful decorations and open flames.

“The initiative aims to inspire more thoughtful choices, reducing anxiety, injuries, and pollution that commonly affect animals during this season,” explains Geetha. Scientists have discovered firecrackers to confuse and disorient birds. She adds, “The blinding streaks of light and smog can confuse the mums who are unable to get back to their babies causing nesting disruptions.”

At the VOAT shelter, animals are kept in a quiet, secure space, away from the noise. In addition to this safe setting, they are provided with highly nutritious meals to help alleviate stress and enhance their overall health and well-being, predominantly during this stressful festive period.

“We believe in fostering a compassionate mindset and building a community that prioritises animal welfare both during Deepavali and beyond,” she explains. By inspiring people to take responsibility for the animals in their neighborhoods, the campaign promotes compassion within the community.

Geetha Narayanan

Soundproof tale of a happy tail

The pets at Swag Tails will have an extra relaxed Deepavali this year. One-of-a-kind, it is a soundproof pet boarding experience for the animals who are packed at the boarding.

“We take noise reduction measures by playing calm and white music. We also actively try to give them gentle massages to help ease any stress from celebration outside,” highlights Lavanya Muraleetharan, the founder. With extra cuddles, special treats and meals ensuring pet safe ingredients, Swag Tails celebrate the festival assuring pet parents to celebrate Deepavali, while their pets too celebrate a calmer festival.





Lavanya Muraleetharan

View of the soundproof pet boarding space

Honouring pawsomeness

The dogs of Prithvi Animal Welfare Society, aka PAWS Chennai, looked majestic adorning tika on their forehead, with freshly woven floral garland around them. They had their own Kukur Tihar celebration, which is the Nepalese Hindu festival that reveres the deep bond between dogs and humans, thanking them for their loyalty, friendship and companionship.

“Dogs have had a cherished bond and symbiotic existence with humans for centuries in terms of protection and companionship. It deeply saddens us that the general public’s opinion about dogs, specifically indies, is negative due to misinformation and lack of empathy,” says Anupama Srinivasan, co-founder of PAWS Chennai.

When she heard of this beautiful festival of Kukur Tihar celebrating this bond, she wanted to do the same to express her love for the dogs, whom she terms as her beloved kids. Anupama explains, “We have rescued these kids from dire circumstances and bad lives on the road, most of them being old, blind, and disabled. All creatures deserve a kind life.”

Dogs after the Kukur Tihar celebration

Anupama Srinivasan

One for greener roots

A child’s mind can be influenced effortlessly. Deepavali is way more than just firecrackers that they admire sparkling in the sky. Sudha Chandrasekar, the founder of SANS Animal Welfare Trust is helping street animals also admire the festival. “This year, I decided upon conducting awareness programs for schools and colleges. We all made ourselves a pledge to a smoke and noise-free Deepavali,” Sudha narrates. SANS has also initiated its 1 crore tree plantation drive on June 5 this year, alongwith Awareness India Movement and Greater Chennai Corporation. “We want our future celebrations to be nature friendly, without harming the birds and helping with curbing air pollution,” she adds. So far, the team has successfully planted more than one lakh saplings in and around the state.

Sudha with the students of Velammal Main School