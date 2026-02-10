India’s solar scaling must shift from capacity build‑out to system transformation: Report

A report from Tata Power said that by 2035, solar will be at the "heart of India's competitiveness, powering industries, energizing communities, shaping smart cities, and creating millions of livelihoods."

India will witness the largest increase in energy demand worldwide in the coming decades, it said, adding microgrids could become the backbone of rural manufacturing clusters, digital learning, modern health centres and community‑level e‑mobility.

Further, distributed solar will extend clean‑energy progress beyond major cities, which calls for policy frameworks to support faster deployment, smarter grids and long‑term investment confidence, the report said.

