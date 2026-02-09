DT Next Tech | Tecno launches Spark Go 3 with 120Hz display and 5,000mAh battery at an entry-level price

CHENNAI: Tecno has just taken the wraps off its all-new budget smartphone. The Tecno Spark Go 3 lands just under Rs 9,000 and is packed with an array of features. The device also stands out with its design language and form factor.
Tecno tells us that its phone is pitched for everyday go-getters. We break down the Spark Go 3 for you: The Spark Go 3 is one of the better looking phones under Rs 10K.
We like the colour palette that includes four options including a striking shade of Galaxy Blue. It offers drop protection (up to 1.2 metres) while the IP-64 rating (for dust and water resistance) adds to your peace of mind.
Tecno keeps the heft to 183 gm and the thickness to just 8mm despite a robust 5000 mAh battery under the hood. Battery life is clearly not a deal breaker in this device and is unlikely to give battery anxiety to most regular users.
There’s a 10W in-box charger, although the device supports up to 15W charging. Tecno has positioned the Spark Go 3 as a practical phone to deal with everyday scenarios in India. Part of its India-centric pitch is Ella AI that allows you to talk to brand’s intelligent AI assistant in multiple Indian languages.
The device comes with a vibrant 6.74-inch HD+ display (1600 x 720 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 screen aspect ratio. Camera highlights include a 13MP rear cam with a f./1.85 aperture and an 8MP selfie shooter.
At the heart of this smartphone is a 1.8GHz Octa-Core UNISCO T7250 12nm processor that’s complemented by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable with Micro SD support).
The new Tecno Spark Go 3 scores with its practical design, lightweight form factor and offers a strong value proposition with its feature set. (Rs 8,999)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)