DT Next Tech | Tecno launches Spark Go 3 with 120Hz display and 5,000mAh battery at an entry-level price

Tecno keeps the heft to 183 gm and the thickness to just 8mm despite a robust 5000 mAh battery under the hood. Battery life is clearly not a deal breaker in this device and is unlikely to give battery anxiety to most regular users.

There’s a 10W in-box charger, although the device supports up to 15W charging. Tecno has positioned the Spark Go 3 as a practical phone to deal with everyday scenarios in India. Part of its India-centric pitch is Ella AI that allows you to talk to brand’s intelligent AI assistant in multiple Indian languages.

The device comes with a vibrant 6.74-inch HD+ display (1600 x 720 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 screen aspect ratio. Camera highlights include a 13MP rear cam with a f./1.85 aperture and an 8MP selfie shooter.