DT Next Tech | Style with substance - The New NoiseFit Pro 6R

CHENNAI: We’re seeing quite a lot of action in the sub Rs 10K smartwatch space. The new NoiseFit Pro 6R is the latest wearable to join that party. Noise would like us to believe that it has upped its smartwatch game with the latest addition to its portfolio.
Does it score on the key features that matters to most smartwatch users in this segment? Read on. The Pro 6R certainly scores on style. It features a round silhouette in a refined stainless steel build that is crafted for both durability and elegance.
Noise offers a choice of strap options from silicon, leather and metal to complement your style and use-case scenario. One of the standout features of this wearable is the display. You get a vibrant 1.46-inch AMOLED display with an always-on display that delivers 1000 nits of brightness.
The other clever design element is a dedicated button for one-tap workout, that allows you to access the workouts menu in a flash. There’s also an AI assistant – Noise AI Pro, that adds to its appeal. Noise AI Pro understands natural speech and movement patterns, enabling effortless interactions through simple voice commands.
The NoiseFit Pro 6R offers Super Notifications, a smarter alert for high-priority updates such as OTPs, payment confirmations, ride alerts and order status.
These alerts on your wrist do away with the need to constantly check your phone while waiting for a cab or delivery on a host of compatible apps.
This smartwatch features in-built GPS and offers a variety of wellness insights from sleep tracking to stress monitoring and standard features like SpO2 tracking. We also dig the Strava integration feature that ensures all your runs and workouts stay on one app.
Other highlights include a 7-day battery life and integration across iOS and Android, making this a compelling smartwatch in this segment. (Rs 6,999 onwards)
