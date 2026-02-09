DT Next Tech | Style with substance - The New NoiseFit Pro 6R

Does it score on the key features that matters to most smartwatch users in this segment? Read on. The Pro 6R certainly scores on style. It features a round silhouette in a refined stainless steel build that is crafted for both durability and elegance.

Noise offers a choice of strap options from silicon, leather and metal to complement your style and use-case scenario. One of the standout features of this wearable is the display. You get a vibrant 1.46-inch AMOLED display with an always-on display that delivers 1000 nits of brightness.