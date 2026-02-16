DT Next Tech | Realme’s new P4 Power 5G sets a new industry standard for a smartphone battery

CHENNAI: Battery anxiety is a thing. It explains why power banks continue to be one of the largest selling categories of smartphone accessories. The last couple of years have seen big strides in smartphone battery tech. Earlier, phones with a massive battery under the hood were clunky. That’s changed with silicon carbon batteries that offer larger batteries that don’t weigh a tonne. The Realme P4 Power 5G has taken this beyond a whole new threshold. It’s the first smartphone in India with a 10,001 mAh battery, one that should excite power users. But it’s more than just a battery champ.
For a device that packs a monster battery, the P4 Power 5G weighs under 220 gm and is just above 9mm thick. The device comes with a pure matte back panel that adds to its premium vibe. You get a choice of four colours including a funky Trans Blue and Trans Orange colourway. The device also comes with IP69, IP 68 and IP66 certifications for water and dust resistance. This one’s ready to be dunked into the water.
The display is one of the highlights of this device. You get an immersive, 6.8-inch, 1.5K display (1280 x 2800 pixels) with a pixel density of 453 PPI and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. Realme is offering this device in a choice of three storage options – 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. The rear cam include a 50MP primary lens (f/1.8) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There’s also a 16MP selfie cam in the mix.
Ultimately, the Realme P4 Power 5G is about it’s massive battery. The 10,001 mAh battery is the device’s talking point. Realme claims an impressive 32-plus hours of video streaming or over 11 hours of intensive gaming, that puts this device in a league of its own. The battery is backed by a 80W SuperVOOC charger that powers this device in about 80 minutes while a 30-minute charge takes the battery to 45%. The device can also double up as a power bank with 27W wired reverse charging, making it the perfect cure for battery anxiety. (Rs 25,999 onwards)