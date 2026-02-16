DT Next Tech | Realme’s new P4 Power 5G sets a new industry standard for a smartphone battery

CHENNAI: Battery anxiety is a thing. It explains why power banks continue to be one of the largest selling categories of smartphone accessories. The last couple of years have seen big strides in smartphone battery tech. Earlier, phones with a massive battery under the hood were clunky. That’s changed with silicon carbon batteries that offer larger batteries that don’t weigh a tonne. The Realme P4 Power 5G has taken this beyond a whole new threshold. It’s the first smartphone in India with a 10,001 mAh battery, one that should excite power users. But it’s more than just a battery champ.