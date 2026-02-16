DT Next Tech| Portronics’ new power bank scores with its slinky form factor

The Portronics Moji 10 is pitched as one of the most compact power banks you can buy right now and is designed to provide fuss-free charging.

The first thing you will notice about the Moji 10 is its slinky form. This power bank comes in two colours including our favourite – Mocha, that stands out in a crowd. This device weighs just 160 gm and can easily slip into your backpack or handbag. It easily fits in one hand.