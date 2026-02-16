DT Next Tech| Portronics’ new power bank scores with its slinky form factor

CHENNAI: If you’d still prefer to carry a compact, lightweight smartphone with a middling battery, you might need a power bank when you travel or on a heavy duty day packed with calls or extra screen time.
The Portronics Moji 10 is pitched as one of the most compact power banks you can buy right now and is designed to provide fuss-free charging.
The first thing you will notice about the Moji 10 is its slinky form. This power bank comes in two colours including our favourite – Mocha, that stands out in a crowd. This device weighs just 160 gm and can easily slip into your backpack or handbag. It easily fits in one hand.
The device offers 20W charging. It should take most smartphones from 0 to 50 percent in about 30 minutes. The Moji 10 also offers a wireless charging option. You get 14W fast magnetic wireless charging with a stronger magnetic hold for stable alignment, making it ideal for wireless charging-compatible devices. This power bank also offers MagSafe support making it a great accessory for iPhones.
Thoughtful features include a bi-directional Type-C port that functions as both input and output, allowing faster recharging of the power bank itself while also powering smartphones and other devices. The Moji 10 comes with a detachable Type-C cable, reducing the need to carry extra accessories. There’s also a clear LED battery indicator that indicates power levels adding to its appeal as a handy smartphone accessory.