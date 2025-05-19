Summer Special: From raw mango thogaiyal to raw mango pachadi, check out some recipes you can try at home
These dishes bring a refreshing twist to your meals with minimal effort and maximum taste
CHENNAI: Raw mango dishes are a perfect blend of tangy, spicy, and sweet flavours. These dishes bring a refreshing twist to your meals with minimal effort and maximum taste.
Raw mango thogaiyal
Ingredients:
1/4 cup raw mango, chopped
1/2 cup grated coconut
2-4 green chillies
4-6 shallots
Salt to taste
Optional: 1/2-inch piece of ginger, a sprig of curry leaves, cilantro
Instructions:
Coarsely blend all the ingredients together. Shape the mixture into a ball and place it in a bowl or vessel.
This thogaiyal goes well with rice, with or without a spoonful of ghee.
=====================
Raw mango rasam
Ingredients:
1 cup chopped raw mango
1/4 tsp turmeric powder
Salt to taste
2 tsp rasam powder
(To prepare fresh rasam powder, dry roast and blend: 1 tsp coriander seeds, 1/2 tsp black pepper, 4 dry red chillies, 1 tsp cumin seeds)
For seasoning:
1 tsp ghee
Mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, red chilli, a pinch of asafoetida
For garnish:
Coriander leaves
Instructions:
Cook the chopped raw mango with one cup of water and turmeric powder until soft. Let it cool and blend into a fine paste.
In a kadai, bring two cups of water to a boil. Add the blended mango paste and rasam powder. Bring to a boil again and add salt to taste.
Prepare the seasoning separately in a small pan. Add it to the rasam.
Garnish with coriander leaves. Cover with a lid and let the rasam sit for five minutes to absorb the flavours. Serve hot.
========================================
Mango rice
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked rice
1 cup raw mango, finely grated (peeled)
1/4 tsp turmeric powder
2-3 tbsp roasted peanuts
Salt to taste
For seasoning:
1 tbsp coconut oil
Mustard seeds, cumin seeds, split urad dal, gram dal, curry leaves, red chillies, a pinch of asafoetida
For garnishing:
Chopped coriander leaves
Instructions:
Heat oil in a kadai and add all the seasoning ingredients one by one. Add the roasted peanuts.
Then add the cooked rice, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well to combine.
Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve.
=========================================
Raw mango pachadi
Ingredients:
1 cup thickly chopped raw mango
1/4 tsp turmeric powder
A pinch of salt
1/4 cup jaggery powder
For seasoning:
Oil
Mustard seeds
Urad dal
Gram dal
Curry leaves
Red chillies
For garnish:
Chopped coriander leaves
Instructions:
Cook the chopped mango in a kadai with 1 cup of water, salt, and turmeric powder.
Add the jaggery powder and cook until it melts completely.
Transfer to a bowl and add the prepared seasoning. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.
(Optional: Add ghee-roasted neem flowers for extra flavour.)
Recipes shared by Senguttuvan S