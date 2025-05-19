Summer Special: From raw mango thogaiyal to raw mango pachadi, check out some recipes you can try at home

CHENNAI: Raw mango dishes are a perfect blend of tangy, spicy, and sweet flavours. These dishes bring a refreshing twist to your meals with minimal effort and maximum taste.

Raw mango thogaiyal

Ingredients:

1/4 cup raw mango, chopped

1/2 cup grated coconut

2-4 green chillies

4-6 shallots

Salt to taste

Optional: 1/2-inch piece of ginger, a sprig of curry leaves, cilantro

Instructions:

Coarsely blend all the ingredients together. Shape the mixture into a ball and place it in a bowl or vessel.

This thogaiyal goes well with rice, with or without a spoonful of ghee.

=====================

Raw mango rasam

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped raw mango

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2 tsp rasam powder

(To prepare fresh rasam powder, dry roast and blend: 1 tsp coriander seeds, 1/2 tsp black pepper, 4 dry red chillies, 1 tsp cumin seeds)

For seasoning:

1 tsp ghee

Mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, red chilli, a pinch of asafoetida

For garnish:

Coriander leaves

Instructions:

Cook the chopped raw mango with one cup of water and turmeric powder until soft. Let it cool and blend into a fine paste.

In a kadai, bring two cups of water to a boil. Add the blended mango paste and rasam powder. Bring to a boil again and add salt to taste.

Prepare the seasoning separately in a small pan. Add it to the rasam.

Garnish with coriander leaves. Cover with a lid and let the rasam sit for five minutes to absorb the flavours. Serve hot.

========================================

Mango rice

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked rice

1 cup raw mango, finely grated (peeled)

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

2-3 tbsp roasted peanuts

Salt to taste

For seasoning:

1 tbsp coconut oil

Mustard seeds, cumin seeds, split urad dal, gram dal, curry leaves, red chillies, a pinch of asafoetida

For garnishing:

Chopped coriander leaves

Instructions:

Heat oil in a kadai and add all the seasoning ingredients one by one. Add the roasted peanuts.

Then add the cooked rice, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well to combine.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve.

=========================================

Raw mango pachadi

Ingredients:

1 cup thickly chopped raw mango

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

A pinch of salt

1/4 cup jaggery powder

For seasoning:

Oil

Mustard seeds

Urad dal

Gram dal

Curry leaves

Red chillies

For garnish:

Chopped coriander leaves

Instructions:

Cook the chopped mango in a kadai with 1 cup of water, salt, and turmeric powder.

Add the jaggery powder and cook until it melts completely.

Transfer to a bowl and add the prepared seasoning. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

(Optional: Add ghee-roasted neem flowers for extra flavour.)

Recipes shared by Senguttuvan S