Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

There is likely to be some travel overseas – it could be a mix of personal and work-related travel. You will be exploring new areas that will add to your portfolio. The Two of Wands indicates that the success or failure of your efforts is now in your hands. Yet the Ten of Swords shows the path that will make you frustrated and also pinned down by the process. There is a big change coming in, so go with the flow. This will help in decision-making.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

The Three of Swords shows you are clinically making decisions and not emotionally. You are thinking things through and then going forward. This could be both personal relationships and work situations. The Queen of Pentacles shows that you are already abundant in every way, and there is more to come, and the financial independence makes you feel on top of things. To perform better, keep control of your brain. Don’t let negativity stall you in any way.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

Right now, you are like the Magician, and this means you can do anything you put your mind to. There is nothing that is out of your ambit to swing anything anywhere. Take this time to fulfill all that you want to do. The Ten of Cups shows happy family circumstances and plenty of bonding, particularly with the children. Through all this, you will have to keep your forbearance and cool so that nothing will alter the good vibes and the bonhomie.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

Do not keep unrealistic expectations of people or situations. Do ensure that people mean what they say and not a cover-up to fob you off. The Seven of Cups shows all this, and that it is better to keep your expectations low. The Two of Pentacles indicates a money situation where you will be juggling between many things and making decisions based on their availability. However, anything new you have started or are starting will take shape like a good beginning.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

It is a good time for money matters, and the chances of earning are also good. The Universe is completely on your side to help in your endeavours. And new paths are also shown. The Ace of Pentacles is a reassuring card for you. The World card is also extremely supportive and shows that all is truly well in your world. It is a time for great resurgence in all that you do. However, you could do all this with a fight mode. Sort of aggressive and pushy.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

You find yourself in a battle mode where you need to be aggressive or passive-aggressive to prove a point. The Five of Swords shows this. The Knight of Wands indicates interest in one particular youngster in your life and their work and creativity, which makes you feel like you have also won a battle. In about three months, you will see positive changes in your own work and living space. Also, if there are ideas, they will fructify in that time frame.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

There is enough money for you to live a good life. The Seven of Pentacles shows this aspect, and if you face any insecurities thinking otherwise, it is time to stop. The Three of Wands indicates overseas connections and work-related relationships. There could be travel too in the near future. And this is like an explorative journey where you will try and see how best you can utilise your contacts overseas. By May, June, and July, you could be seeing an addition to your family.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

You will be invested in the life of a youngster who is doing well in terms of career and is clear about goals. This is the Page of Swords, who will bring a lot of pride to you. The King of Pentacles shows money power through the auspices of a male who will know how to grow the money to great proportions. There could also be some kind of family inheritance. Clarity will emerge within a month in any matter that is bothering you.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

Major changes are in the air, and you will have to learn to adapt to them all. The Death card is the one that emerges to indicate this. The Hierophant comes to tell you that the higher guidance or the Mentor, Guru, is there to handhold you through all the chaos. Since this is essential, this power will see you through it all. However, what emerges is great happiness and contentment that is also essential in the scheme of things.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

The Empress shows that most women born under this sign are on top of things. She is also the nurturer and the person who holds things together. The Knight of Pentacles is indicative of journeys in search of new things that will also be productive in terms of monetary benefits. There could be new areas that you have not explored before. This applies mostly to the younger lot. Meanwhile, there is plenty of emotional support from someone strong and capable in your life.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

There are likely to be arguments and hostility when it comes to interactions with people around you. The Five of Wands indicates this. Stay cool and neutral through all situations. It could flare up suddenly, and then if you are reactive, it could lead to damaging relationships. The Four of Pentacles shows that you are careful about money. You tend to also be secretive. There are major changes coming up, so be prepared to deal with the dynamics and changing equations.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

The presence of a strong male in your life makes things quite easy. This person is strong, rather opinionated and would ensure that things go his way-The Emperor. You also find it easier to take his views and then work on things. Meanwhile, the Eight of Wands shows a lot of ambition. And there are many things you are capable of doing. Take them up one by one. The World is good to you, and you find things amicable right now.