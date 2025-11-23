Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

There are chances that limelight will follow you, for the world to see that you are a Star, and this will bring in a lot of appreciation along with envy. You will be dealing with it all. Protect your aura from being intruded upon. That is the Star card that reflects all of this. The Eight of Swords also says the same. The Angel Message is Six of Air, which shows things are looking up. It is also the end of a difficult situation.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

The Nine of Pentacles indicates abundance and money power as you are on top of this part of life. You also sustain yourself and those around you. What you do with it all is important. The Two of Cups shows emotional balance between those you interact with others particularly if there are married couples around you. The Angel Message is Balance, corresponding to Archangel Zadkiel, who tells you to keep a balance and moderation. Cooperation and compromise are the things you have to go by.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

You are in command of your work and the circumstances surrounding it. You are on top of things. It is also that you have a nice way of dealing with people. That is the Queen of Wands, indicating that. The Page of Wands indicates that you are involved with youngsters who are doing good work and achieving great things. The Angel Message is the Six of Earth that brings in gifts of money, time efforts put in. There are also new career opportunities.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

There are strong male energies in your life who have the power to get things done. This part is important because right now, difficult matters have to be sorted out. The Emperor sees to it that even if you are like The Empress, you also need a strong presence in your life. The Angel Message is the Seven of Earth, which shows that seeds well planted will yield good results. There is just a temporary pause in all your actions. Do not worry.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

This is a time when you will do everything with the zeal of a warrior. You are clear about the goals. You are full of energy, and also treading new paths. The Page of Swords shows the initiatives and the desire to make a mark, while the Five of Swords indicates that you go about in a battle mode. Your thoughts and words could be sharp. The Angel Message is the Nine of Air, where you expect the worst. That could become true.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

Expectations, that too unrealistic in this world right now, are something you need to banish. It only leads to heartache. The Seven of Cups shows that you do want ideal situations. The Magician shows that you are capable of doing anything you set your mind to. And you pursue through. The Angel card is Justice, representing Archangel Raguel. You tend to make fair and just decisions. Stand up for your beliefs. Do what you know is right at all times.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

There could be some conflict at work- arguments and differences of opinion. If you ignore all that and keep the peace, everything will work smoothly. This is indicated by the Five of Wands. On the other hand, the Nine of Cups shows a happy life where most boxes are ticked, and you are in a good space. The Angel Message is the Two of Air, where you are unable to decide on something. So there is a stalemate. Address it with calmness and reason.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

The Two of Pentacles shows that you are vacillating between things you have to spend on. There is no need to be cautious because you are sitting on a good pile of money, and you can afford to get anything you choose, within reasonable limits, of course. That is the Queen of Pentacles, which indicates this aspect. The Angel Message is the King of Air, where you can afford to speak your mind with confidence. Balance your mental and emotional considerations.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

You tend to overlook suggestions and ideas that come innocuously. And you think that things should come in one particular manner. If you open yourself without any judgments, you will benefit. That is the Four of Cups indicating. The Eight of Cups shows you tend to retreat from the world. You seek isolation, maybe not consciously, but you tend to veer towards people less. The Angel Message is The Wheel, where it is time for a positive change. Fortune is on your side.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

You are driven when it comes to creativity and passion for what you are good at. The Eight of Wands shows that you are adept at many things and also succeed. But you will have to choose one to pursue. The Ace of Cups indicates emotional balance and also support from others who think you are the go-to person. The Angel Message is renewal corresponding to Archangel Jeremial, who asks you to renew and evaluate. Move in a new direction.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

With the Death card, huge changes are coming into your life. While it is the next phase in your life, it will cause some disturbance and uneasiness. Try to remain neutral and calm. The Ten of Wands indicates burdensome work and things you will have to deal with. It will make you tired. Take a break now and then. The Angel Message is the Page of Water where someone new enters your life. A relationship starts a new phase. You are also subject to heightened psychic abilities.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

Crossing waters and making new journeys are indicated – these are new directions made for those who like being trendsetters and explorations into the unknown. It is the Knight of Cups that shows this. The Queen of Swords is an indication of a strong, stable person who knows where he/she is heading. The clarity, the sharpness are all indications of a strong, steady purpose. The Angel Message is the Ten of Air, which shows the end of a difficult situation. Embrace the change.