Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

The fact is, you are a strong person with very clear views and ideas, and you are not the one to brook too much opposition to what you set out to do for yourself and others. It could also mean that you have the presence of someone like this- this is the King of Swords, indicating all this. This is more of a male energy, while the Eight of Swords shows frustration and a feeling of being overwhelmed by the weight of your thoughts.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

The Nine of Swords shows frustration, disappointment and a sense of helplessness. These are mainly thoughts that need not come true unless you give them so much energy that they get fulfilled. Look at everything in a neutral manner, where you do not give life to unproductive thoughts. The Sun card, on the other hand, brings light and brightness in your life, thanks to children, if any or anything to do with youngsters. You are the Magician who can swing just about anything.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

In about three months, you are going to see the results of some actions performed towards this end. It could be some kind of renovation to the home or office space, buying of property or just something you have been thinking of and it will yield results in this time frame. This is the Three of Pentacles, which involves money and planning. The Knight of Wands shows the youngsters in your life forging ahead and doing very well in new ventures.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

The Four of Swords shows that there is still time for some of your ideas to go into a physical reality. Also, this is a time to wait patiently, as you cannot speed up the process, as you would not pluck an unripe fruit. What you are thinking of will surely take shape in a few months. The Three of Wands shows plenty of overseas connections concerning work, all that you have been looking for. There could be some travel too.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

It is best that you reduce your expectations of people and situations, because there is bound to be disappointment. Unrealistic expectations and thinking of utopia are setting you up to feel the pain of things not responding to your views and feelings. That is the Seven of Cups telling you this. Meanwhile, the week ahead is mostly about feeling and emotions getting rustled up- the Four of Cups shows that you will tend to ignore suggestions and opportunities out of ignorance or arrogance.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

You will be happy to see the progress of the youngsters in your life or this could be where you will be making rapid strides in your work and creativity that will take you to great places. That is the Page of Wands, which shows new areas, endeavours and a passion for doing things well. The Eight of Pentacles shows you to be very hard working- the goal being making good money and also recognition to go along with your efforts.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

Sometimes, feeling alone and unsupported could make you not look at the great, wonderful things already present in your life. Many things make you happy, but get shadowed by what you perceive as not being there. The Five of Cups shows you don’t allow yourself to feel completely fulfilled. The Fool card, however, shows one aspect of your nature- to be carefree and allow the universe to take you ahead. You would love to travel and see new things.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

The money power you wield is good- you have built up a good amount that provides you with security and a sense of protection. The Ten of Pentacles shows that through various means, money is with you – family, work and other investments. However, when it comes to work-while it is good, there is a lot of hostility and situations where you have to labour to get your views across. There is likely to be opposition to what you want to get done.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)



The High Priestess comes to show that you are learning all the time. Whether about life or in your work environment where updating yourself about trends will stand you in good stead. If you are considering studying a course formally, this would be a good time to do it. What you need most now is strength – also the card that emerges for you- to be able to stick to what you believe. Doing good for others will also help you overcome certain sticky situations.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

The presence of someone strong and like a mentor will be able to guide you through tricky situations and conditions. The Emperor is like a leader who knows what to do and does it well. Take this guidance as divinely ordained and go ahead with courage. The Ace of Swords is also supporting this through a process where you get clarity and support from the universe too. This is really an ideal situation.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

Right now, you can do just about anything you put your mind to. There is nothing to stop you except your own doubts. The Magician card is drawn for you to tell you to go after what you think is good for you and for your sense of well-being. This comes at a time when you are feeling a bit lonesome and isolated from the world-The Hermit! You could also be feeling left out, and that does not make you feel good.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

This is a time when you will rule, through being the provider and nurturer and the one most turned to when it comes to dealing with matters of money and power. The Queen of Pentacles shows that you are truly in control and you are the glue that holds things together. And the Queen of Swords shows you to be steely-willed, and with the clarity you have, you will get your way when it comes to dealing with important matters.