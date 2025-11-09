Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

The Ten of Pentacles shows that there is plenty of money and abundance around you. This is a good state to be in where all your needs are met and you are fully supported through this energy. However the Five of Cups shows you are not able to see the value in this as you feel kind of isolated and alone through all this abundance. Perhaps you feel people don’t get you and surround you because you have the money?

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

By the looks of it, there are going to be big changes in your life with the Death card coming in your spread. All those and things that do not serve you well, will fall away – it might not make sense and you could feel bad but trust the process as this is The Universe’s way of paving new directions to realize your true potential. The Fool card comes to tell you to be carefree and enjoy all that you have.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

Emotionally the coming days are more fulfilled-simply because you are in a good state of mind. You let go of things that annoy you with grace and accept that things are what they are. The Ace of Cups comes to tell you all this and that you are feeling more at peace with things around you. The Judgement card comes to tell you to do your due diligence when it comes to your words and actions.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

You could be in a hostile state of mind where everything is annoying and irritating. Things are not going as planned and this is most frustrating for you as you would like closure on many things. The Five of Swords shows that you tend to be harsh with your words – maybe without meaning to. This is most unproductive. The Six of Wands shows that youngsters in your life are the focus as they forge ahead in their work making you proud.

LEO (23 July- 23 August)

Perhaps one of those times when you feel alone in a crowd. You could be doing great things with family and friends but there is that empty feeling in you that does not seem to get filled with anything material. The Hermit comes to show this and to make you understand that the real thing is the divine who walks with you. So that is what you need to lean upon. The Queen of Cups shows the emotional upheaval you go through.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

The Eight of Cups shows you to be overwhelmed by all the current things going on in your life. Nothing wrong, but you are feeling like you could remove yourself from social interaction that are proving to be annoying and stressful thanks to expectations. The Four of Pentacles also shows that you could be stressed about money and your spending habits. You would like to indulge more but right now it does not seem possible.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

The Justice card comes to tell you that justice is just delayed, not denied. You are also a fair person who only does the right things no matter how inconvenient it could be for you. This allows you to have a clean heart. The Two of Cups indicates a happy relationship between you and your significant other which is a big thing. The Angel Message is the Four of Earth which says you cannot be either too frivolous or too cautious about money.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

You tend to overlook suggestions or opportunities that come your way thinking them to be not of much use to you. Sometimes things come very innocuously that don’t seem much but have tremendous potential. Think carefully before you discard such things. That is the Four of Cups. The Ace of Pentacles shows that there is abundance and more coming thanks to the support of The Universe. The Angel Message is the King of Water, where it asks you to open your heart.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

You could be in two minds about two good ideas and you are having a hard time deciding between the two. This is also the influence of the Moon and it won’t be easy to please yourself with any decision you take. The Three of Pentacles shows that whatever you are thinking of will take about three to four months. Apart from that there are likely to be changes to the place you stay- renovations, additions or an entirely new property.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

The Seven of Swords shows you tend to run away with your thoughts most of which are not that productive - but instead restrictive when it comes to your ideas for bigger things. You also like to do things quietly and not tell anyone around what you plan to do. And this could be perceived of you being very secretive. The Ten of Cups shows a harmonious family life with everyone being in their place and being in harmony with your goals.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

The Five of Wands shows you are at odds with yourself and with the world at large. You tend to be crabby and irritable and this can rub people the wrong way. You might not intend to be harsh, but that how you will come across is you don’t mind your words and speak with caution. The Three of Wands shows you to be wanting to travel overseas – this is a possibility but not in the time frame you are looking at.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

Ambition wise you are on top where you won’t rest till you achieve your goals. The Ace of Wands indicates a strong driven person who will not stop till goals are reached. Both at the workspace and in your personal life. The Eight of Swords shows you to be tying yourself up to avoid unpleasant situations. That is not going to help. What needs to be said and done has to be done regardless. Do not inflict upon yourself restrictions.