Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March- 20 April)

Financially, you are in a good space. The Seven of Pentacles indicates money and a certain abundance that others might not have. The Seven of Swords, however, shows a troubled mind that will not allow you to be at peace. Too many thoughts, and you don't seem to keep calm to understand that a controlling mind is troublesome. The Angel Message is Nine of Earth, where it tells you to enjoy life’s little luxuries. Try to spend time alone to centre yourself.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 June)

The Knight of Pentacles shows new directions and fresh endeavours – especially the youngsters in your life. There is money, and there is an increased desire to try out new avenues that could bring you into the spotlight. The Queen of Wands shows someone clear about what he/she does when it comes to work. You are on top of what you do. The angel message is the Five of Earth that tells you to get rid of fears surrounding money. Also, ask for help if needed.

GEMINI (20 June - 20 July)

It is a good time for family affairs and gatherings. There is a sense of fulfillment. The Four of Wands suggests a happy environment when everything seems to be in order and there is compatibility between all those who belong- could be friends, like family too. The Six of Pentacles indicates a giving mindset where you will be donating and doing many charitable works, hopefully silently. The angel card is Strength, corresponding to Archangel Ariel, who gives you inner strength. Release harsh judgments.

CANCER (20 July - 20 August)

There are big changes in your life ahead. It will bring you peace and also support that you might not have had till now. But these changes can also be a bit unsettling, but for anything good to happen, destruction of the old is needed. The Tower is what indicates all this. The Six of Swords shows you are supported by strong people who are demanding but also get things done for you. The angel message is the World corresponding to archangel Michael -it brings contentment.

LEO (20 August - 20 September)

There is inner turmoil with your mind playing out all kinds of scenarios. The Ten of Swords shows that you are feeling hemmed in and pinned down by circumstances. It’s tiring and a big downer. Yet the World card says there is nothing wrong with your life. All things are in place, and you have everything that anyone could want out of life. Change your inner dialogue. The angel message is the Six of Fire that shows victory. There is also public recognition coming.

VIRGO (20 September - 20 October)

The prominence of someone strong and commanding in your life determines all things you do. The Emperor is that card that shows this aspect, where you are led consciously and subconsciously by this presence. The Seven of Wands indicates a hostile, argumentative state of mind where you will tend to come across as disgruntled and fighting for all kinds of things. The angel message is the Knight of Air, where you need to carefully review your options. Come up with creative solutions.

LIBRA (20 October - 20 November)

You will constantly be debating about what to spend on. The Two of Pentacles shows that there is a need to be careful about this. Of course, money keeps coming in, but you need to juggle between desires and needs. The Queen of Cups indicates you are emotional. Try not to get overwhelmed by things that keep changing. The Angel Message is Queen of Fire, where you need to stretch your wings and fly. Do not underestimate yourself. Assert your independence and creativity.

SCORPIO (20 November - 20 December)

The High Priestess comes in your spread because you are in a tremendous learning phase. Not only do you learn, but you also pass on what you know to others. It also shows that you could be considering new avenues of education. The Fool card asks you to become carefree and go on explorative journeys, but not before checking things out properly. The Angel Message is the Knight of Water. It tells you to balance your emotions. Socially, you will be active.

SAGITARIUS (20 December - 20 January)

If you have a mentor or guru, you ought to follow the teachings and instructions. The Hierophant comes to tell you that you are indeed guided by this force that will make you take the right decisions. The Page of Swords shows you to be clear about what you want to do. The Angel Message is the Two of Earth, where you will find too many things going on all at once. With the help of the mentor and a playful approach, you will ace situations.

CAPRICORN (20 January - 20 February)

If you are waiting for justice to be rendered for any situation you are facing, then now is the time. The Justice card tells you that justice is not denied but only delayed. Also, this is a call for you to examine your own actions. The Ten of Pentacles indicates prosperity and money power, either through your own efforts or family inheritance. The Angel Message is the Page of Fire, where you will get news of an exciting new endeavour.

AQUARIUS (20 February - 20 March)

The youngsters in your family will get attention for the good work they do, and you are greatly invested in them. The Page of Wands shows this side and also that you are ready to mentor them if needed. The King of Swords indicates the presence of a strong, clear individual in your life, who governs many important decisions and directions. The Angel Message is the Ten of Earth that indicates a happy family life. There is also great financial security.

PISCES (20 March - 20 April)

Right now, what you need most is Strength to keep a tight control over your emotions and feelings. Most of them are fleeting, so no point in voicing them like they were the truth for all. The Five of Wands shows an argumentative person for now, where you will argue to prove your point. It’s a waste of energy. Go with the flow. The Angel Message is Five of Air, where you could make unwise decisions. Learn what you can from differing views.