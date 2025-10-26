Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

OCTOBER 27-NOVEMBER 2

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

This is a time when you will try and spend in a wise manner- or at least conservatively. The Two of Pentacles suggests that money, as an energy, has to be respected. The Three of Pentacles shows many things under work- house, workspace and maybe even buying of real estate or many renovations in the pipeline. It could also mean that whatever you are thinking of will take about three to four months to either show results or become the reality you wish to see.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

The Wheel of Fortune shows big changes in your life. Things will be on the upswing, and you will begin to feel the power and control over what you wish to see in your life. The Wheel of Fortune also shows abundance. The Queen of Swords indicates a person who is strong and clear about what is needed to live a good life. Compromise is not something acceptable. There will be changes that will catapult you into the big league.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

You will achieve what you wish for because there is a belief in you that what you want will happen. And that is reflected in The Magician, the card, which promises magic and miracles. The Five of Pentacles comes to tell you that thinking in abundance is the way forward. The more you think that way, the more good things will follow you. It is also a time when you will be sought after for various things. Especially by the elderly, who will seek your company.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

There is, on the one hand, someone with all the money and its power is around - and there is you having a tricky issue on hand regarding money. It is a paradoxical situation where you do have access to finances, but you find it hard to reach them physically. That is indicated by the Queen of Pentacles, along with the Hanged Man, which displays this contradiction. The Hanged Man shows complications. Think out of the box for solutions. Meanwhile, new projects will begin to take shape.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

While you are wracked by doubts and tensions, your life around seems to be on a roll. When it comes to family, it is all good. And quite a star in your own field of competence. The Eight of Swords shows the confusion and inner turmoil -some of it brought upon you- and the Ten of Cups shows a good family life. You are looked up to, sought after, and you are one of the first to be invited to anything.

VIRGO ( 23 August - 23 September)

Lower your expectations to lead a much happier life. The Seven of Cups indicates that you do not expect the world to applaud you all the time, and also gives you a lot of importance. The King of Pentacles shows money and power, making you secure. The King is also an influential person whom most people look up to. Apart from this, there is also your own personal funds, which is quite a neat pile where you will not have to worry about finances at all.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

The Seven of Wands strongly indicates hostility, arguments and conflicts in the workspace. This happens, and it is best if you allow others to have their own points of view. The Fool card asks you to be cool and carefree. You can afford to take short trips that are like refreshers and energising. However, be sure not to make impulsive decisions. The feeling of being on your own could be prominent as you feel unsupported sometimes. Not true. The Divine walks with you.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

You are in a charitable mood right now. You do believe that the more you give, the more you will get. The Six of Pentacles is an indication of this. The Seven of Pentacles shows a good amount that is with you, where you can afford to feel secure and happy. This also allows you to do things that you thought were beyond you earlier. Right now, you are debating between two good ideas that could bring you immense fulfillment.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

When it comes to work and career, you are on top with all Forces being on your side. The Ace of Wands is an indication of this good trend. The Star card again is one of great achievement and fulfillment where you will find yourself doing well and truly appreciated. Being recognised is also one of your important goals. Things will get better in the coming months. Your ideas will take shape, and you will show those who matter what you are capable of.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

You could be vacillating between two things. The Two of Swords indicates this state of mind where you simply don’t know what to choose. This could also be caused by the position of the Moon in your horoscope. The Page of Cups shows new directions, projects and beginnings where you will come up with trend-setting ventures and endeavours. Go for it boldly. If possible, do some good for others- nothing complicated, any simple good deed will do.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

Right now, you could be feeling burdened by the weight of your responsibilities – you are used to doing a lot of things, even work. And you would like to be usefully occupied. But you are also having a lot on your plate that makes you drained. You receive good support from your partner or spouse, as the Two of Cups shows. This is a harmonious relationship that makes everything worthwhile. Meanwhile, in your head, you nurse many unproductive thoughts.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

You could be perceived as someone annoying and hostile- especially at the workplace. This is only a perception. But sometimes this could hold good, as the Five of Wands is showing. Being bad-tempered is there too. The Four of Cups indicates that you are not open to many ideas or suggestions. This coincides with your anger -covert perhaps- but not allowing you to take what comes your way easily. That said, all things are actually in place in your world now.