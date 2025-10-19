Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

It is time to be carefree and go on explorative journeys. As long as they are not completely impulsive, you are good to go. The Wheel of Fortune indicates a time of good things falling into place, and your world is most likely to be a fulfilling one. Then there is the abundance, as the Ten of Pentacles is showing. The Pentacles indicate a combination of family as well as earned money, and there is enough to go around and also help others.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

The influence of a strong male will help you negotiate the pitfalls of life in general. This need not be the physical presence- it could also be from the spirit world, where you are guided into doing what you need to. This is the King of Swords, who deals mostly with the mind. The Queen of Swords again shows you to be clear about goals and also tough when it comes to dealing with people and their opinions. The people you love are fulfilled in their relationships.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

The Eight of Wands indicates passion and creativity in you. All that you are thinking of in terms of expansion will definitely take shape – it will take time, however, and patience is the key to moving forward positively. The card, Death, comes to show that change is in the air, and it will destroy old ways to bring in new ways of doing things – and this, while being inconvenient, will work out well in the long run. Avoid arguments and hostile behaviour. Let them be.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

You must do a little reality check on your actions and self-dialogues. The Judgement card comes to tell you that this is needed to see why you are in situations not to your liking. What you give is what you receive. Living with gratitude will help greatly. The Hermit makes you lonely and isolated, and misunderstood, too. But there is the divine who walks with you to lean on. The isolation is somewhat self-imposed. You tend not to see the good things.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

You have plans and ideas which you are not likely to share with others- all these will tend to take shape and emerge in about three to four months. Till then, you can keep working on them. The Tower shows a big change – that is, transformative as well as disruptive. Only when the old is destroyed can the new be built. Otherwise, this is a time when family is together in a supportive manner, and it feels rather complete and fulfilling.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

Youngsters do well – those in your life! They come up with new projects and ideas and will look to transform the world. The Page of Pentacles is an indication of this, and while they get busy with all this, you are guarding your money and looking at wise spending. You will be sought after socially, and this is something that makes you very happy. Be kind to elders so that the good karma comes to you in dollops.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

You are full of passion and ideas for the things you do. And there are many things you can do. There is no need to burn yourself out in the pursuit of doing too much work and not taking breaks. The Nine of Wands is indicative of this. Everything will be done in good time- trust the flow of the universe plan. The Ace of Cups shows a time of emotional fulfilment and happiness. There is travel indicated next year with new horizons being explored.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

There are times when you want to escape from everything and be by yourself. Even if many good things fulfill you emotionally, there are times when you want to move to a quieter place where interaction with people is kept to a minimum. The Eight of Cups indicates all this. The Two of Wands shows travel and overseas connections that will bring you work satisfaction. Right now, you are regarded as a star. The World will get to know what you are capable of soon.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

Right now, you are enjoying a good relationship with your significant partner – the Lovers card shows that there is amicability at this point, making living together quite easy and pleasant. The Knight of Cups indicates journeys in the search for new things and projects that will enhance your worth in the world of business. You will be dealing with one aspect of the five elements. All this is because you are financially secure, and that is not something you need to worry about.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

The Page of Cups shows your concentration on new projects and ideas that should also be financially viable and satisfying. And this could be you or those youngsters in the family. The Knight of Wands has somewhat of a similar indication of work going in a new direction, and that will be done with a lot of drive and passion. However, when it comes to money, you will be conservative and play the cards close to the chest.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

You could be feeling isolated and alone in your environment that is filled with good things. This is the Five of Cups that does not allow you to see the good and concentrate only on the absence of what you desire. The Seven of Wands indicates hostility, arguments and getting in the way of others where it is not your business at all. Know that while you feel isolated and lonely, you are walking with the divine at all times.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

It is time for the youngsters in your life to spread their wings and fly high. The Knight of Pentacles shows that they are on their way to make their fortunes and are moving away from the proverbial home nest. The Three of Pentacles shows plans being made for new homes, renovations and that all this could take about three to four months. You are also in two minds about what you would like to do- it could be in the areas of family and ideas.