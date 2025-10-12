Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

The Wheel of Fortune comes to tell you that all is good in your world, and most things are in place. Now that can also be subjective if there are situations that don’t fit into your ideal. The Seven of Wands indicates hostile behaviour and trouble at the workplace, where you do get annoyed when people do not fully subscribe to your views. The Angel Message is a Life Experience corresponding to Archangel Chamuel, where there is an indication of a significant life event.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)



You are rather like a queen- an authority figure whom many look up to. It is out there for others to see and perhaps envy, too. The Empress is a nurturer, someone who looks out for others, and there is plenty of compassion. Then the Magician card comes to strengthen your personality, where you can do possibly anything you put your mind to. The Angel Message is the Moon corresponding to Archangel Haniel, who provides you with important psychic insights. Release fears holding you back.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)



Emotionally, it is a troubling time where you will feel good one day and not so good the other. Temperance is the card that comes to tell you this, and you must rise above turbulent waters. The Eight of Wands indicates someone with great passion for work and creativity. While it is fine to be inspired, please don’t allow them to hog the show. The Angel Message is the Seven of Fire, where you are asked to defend your beliefs and decisions.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

Things are finally looking up after a long haul of uncertain luck. The Three of Cups shows celebrations and good tidings, where you will be able to move ahead with your plans. The Six of Swords shows a rather hidden relationship, and you would much rather continue, fearing too many changes and rocking the proverbial boat. The Angel Message is the Queen of Water, where relationships reach a new level. Now is the time to trust your intuition and be caring.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

You would love to be carefree and do whatever your heart desires. But your own sense of responsibility and being duty-bound stops you from this. The Fool is the card that comes to say that you should not make impulsive decisions. The Queen of Wands is encouraging you to continue being the leader and keep your passion to do good things on the work front. The Angel Message is the Knight of Earth, which tells you to honour your commitment.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

Money flow is good, thanks to family support and inherited money. The King of Pentacles indicates this. The Nine of Cups shows plenty and also a great deal of emotional stability, knowing how things are turning up in your life. There are surprises, but that is something you are getting used to. The Angel Message is the Nine of Fire, where you are being told not to give up. Protect that which you have created, and dare to believe in yourself.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

The Seven of Pentacles asks you not to worry about money – there is plenty, but it is being built up for when you really need it most. The Emperor shows you have the support of mentors and the elderly, who have your interests at heart. The Emperor is also someone who is in power. The Angel Message is the Eight of Air, which brings the illusion of being trapped in your mind. This stems from a lack of self-confidence and the fear of taking action.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

You could be feeling frustrated and pinned down by something or someone. You find it difficult to navigate such things, and then you let yourself get overwhelmed. This is the Ten of Swords, where you feel your ideas are getting crushed. The Ace of Wands shows the high degree of ambition you have now, and the Universe also supports this. The Angel Message is the Ten of Air, which is the end of a difficult situation. Embrace the change and expect things to get better.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

It is time for self-introspection. It is best to be in gratitude so that it dulls the hard times on the anvil. The Judgement card comes to tell you to look at your actions and consequences. The Moon card could bring about mood swings, and it is then that you need to respond instead of reacting to situations. The Angel Message is the Page of Water – a new person will enter your life. A relationship begins as a new phase.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

The King of Swords shows the presence of a strong male figure in your life whose input is great for you and your work. There is clarity in what is being suggested. The Strength card indicates that you need to keep your emotions under tight control to avoid sticky situations. Keep the beast of mind under control. The Angel Message is a renewal corresponding to Archangel Jeremiel, who asks you to review and evaluate. It is also time to move in a new direction.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

The Knight of Pentacles shows travel and new directions. This is also about the youngsters finding their feet, doing things not done before. There is an air of experimentation and trendsetting that will bring in winds of change. The Ace of Cups also shows emotional balance and an acceptance of life in general, which is truly supported by the Universe. The Angel Message is The Wheel, corresponding to Archangel Michael, where it shows a time of positive change. Fortune is on your side.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

Some journeys and travels will change your life. These are physical and metaphorical, which will take you to a better level. This is the Knight of Cups telling you all this. The Five of Cups shows that you tend to look at what is not there instead of appreciating the good things. You also feel alone. The Angel Message is the King of Air that tells you to speak your mind with confidence. Also, seek a professional adviser. Balance mental and emotional considerations.