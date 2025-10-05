Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

The Five of Swords shows hostile behaviour on your part when it comes to establishing your ideas and thoughts. Be cautious about expressing your political views in large gatherings, where differing ideas can lead to arguments and even the loss of friends. The Fool card comes to tell you to let go and be easy with yourself and adopt a carefree attitude. The Angel Message is the Queen of Water, where you have to allow relationships to develop to go to the next level. Trust your intuition.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

What you need most now is Strength. And that is what the card tells you to be convinced about what you believe in. Keep negative feelings under control and adopt a neutral attitude toward everything. The Queen of Swords shows that you are clear about what you want and how you command attention. The Angel Message is the Seven of Fire, where you will tend to defend your beliefs and decisions. But be sure to defend and stand your ground. Also, choose your battles carefully.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

The Seven of Swords shows that while you have many creative ideas, you find it difficult to articulate them all and also do not want to have to deal with differing opinions. You will tend to be secretive. The Two of Swords indicates you are toying with two good ideas, but right now, you are confused. This is also the effect of the moon. And the Angel Message is also The Moon, which, while it gives important psychic insights, you must be able to release fears.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

Sleepless nights, fears, and anxieties are making your life depressing. That is the Nine of Swords, where your mind is your greatest enemy. And it won’t let you be at peace. The Three of Swords also shows you a practical side, where you have to use logic to beat all these scenarios. Now is not the time to get emotional. The Angel Message is Five of Water, where things are not turning out the way you hope. You have to allow things to flow.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

Everything is going in the right way. Justice is the card that has come to show you this occurrence. Sometimes the right thing feels uncomfortable and inconvenient. But you have to adapt to it all. The Nine of Wands brings to the fore all the ambitions you have. So, confidently go ahead and do what you need to do. The Angel Message is the Two of Air, where it shows you are unable or, better still, unwilling to make a decision, so there is a stalemate.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

The Ace of Swords is indicative of your clear-cut wants and desires, but you don’t know how to go about them. Also, the Universe supports all your ideas by bringing you contacts and situations where you can show your skills and talents. Yet as the Queen of Cups shows, the emotional roller coaster is not letting you do things in a happy manner. The Angel Message is the Knight of Water, where love seems to be the problem. The need to balance situations is a must.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

The Angel Message, the Queen of Fire, shows where you can stretch your wings and fly. Don’t underestimate yourself. Be the Queen of Abundance as the Nine of Pentacles suggests. It shows immense earning capacity and the power of commanding abundance. Also, the High Priestess is with you, showing you the way and teaching the rudiments of life. And every bit of money you command is actually a learning experience where you understand the magic of the energy money generates.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

The Four of Wands shows a happy family environment where all members are on the same page about most things in life. There is a home owned by you. The Nine of Cups also shows that most boxes are ticked, and you have what most would like in their lives. The Angel Message is the Six of Fire, which declares victory in most of your endeavours. There is also good news on the way and plenty of recognition and awards coming soon.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

The Page of Cups is about new things, directions and collaborations where emotion meets practicality. The Seven of Pentacles shows that financially, there is security, and a neat pile that will see you through many years and in the future, too. You have worked hard to come to this state. The Angel Message is The World, which represents Archangel Michael, who tells you to pat yourself on the back for a job well done. Now the path is towards growth and higher purpose.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

The King of Pentacles brings to your life abundance and the wealth of the family, passing it down to you. There are a couple of sources through which you will see money. Do save money for future use. The Knight of Pentacles shows new directions and business ventures taking shape soon. New journeys are also in the air. The Angel Message is the Two of Fire, where it shows you are coming into your own. There are going to be partnerships or contracts.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

There is a Higher Force looking out for you in many ways. The Hierophant represents the Guru or God. So you are protected. The Eight of Cups shows emotional disturbances, making you more antisocial. All you want is to crawl under a rock and not deal with human beings. The Angel Message is the Queen of Air, which tells you to be conscious of objective decision-making. Also, clear all that does not serve you anymore. Try to see the humour in any situation.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

Once like a queen, always like one. That is what The Empress shows. The Empress card is one of power and nurturing nature, where not only will you be abundant, but also caring for others in ways others cannot. The Lovers card shows a happy, amicable relationship with your significant other. The Angel Message is the Nine of Water, showing that your wishes come true. All your concerns fade away, and you will feel love around you, and that makes you more giving and attractive.